LOS ANGELES — Jack Sheldon, an acclaimed jazz musician whose trumpet graced the award-winning song “The Shadow of Your Smile” and who was known to TV viewers as the puckish sidekick to talk show host Merv Griffin, has died. He was 88.
Sheldon died Friday of natural causes, his longtime manager and partner, Dianne Jimenez, said in a statement Tuesday.
Sheldon was a prominent part of the vibrant West Coast jazz movement in the 1950s alongside fellow artists Art Pepper, Stan Kenton and Shorty Rogers. He also played with jazz and pop greats including Benny Goodman, Peggy Lee, Lena Horne and Frank Sinatra.
Sheldon’s tender horn solo on “The Shadow of Your Smile,” which was introduced in the 1965 film “The Sandpiper,” helped earn it song of the year at the Grammys and best original song at the Oscars.
“It’s a haunting trumpet he plays,” Griffin told the Los Angeles Times in 2002. “Henry Mancini once told me, ‘If I’ve got a couple making passionate love on screen and I’m writing the score, it’s Jack Sheldon’s trumpet I want.’”
Born in 1931 in Jacksonville, Florida, Sheldon started playing the trumpet professionally as a youngster and moved to Los Angeles in 1947.
Sheldon reveled in playing the wiseguy on stage and on screen, with TV credits including the 1966-67 sitcom “Run Buddy Run,” the short-lived “The Girl With Something Extra” opposite Sally Field in the 1970s and episodes of “The Simpsons,” “Family Guy” and “Star Trek: The Next Generation.”
His films included 1991’s “For the Boys,” in which he played a World War II bandleader opposite Bette Midler and James Caan, and the documentary “Let’s Get Lost,” about fellow trumpet player Chet Baker.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.