M.I.A. receives award from Prince William LONDON — British singer M.I.A. has received a prestigious award from Prince William at a Buckingham Palace. She was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire at the palace ceremony Tuesday hosted by William as a representative of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. The 44-year-old performer, who real name is Mathangi Arulpragasam, was honored for “services to music.” The honors list is published twice a year by Britain’s Cabinet Office to reward people for public service, research, artistic achievement and other accomplishments. The singer said the honor was particularly meaningful because her mother had once worked hand stitching medals distributed by the palace. “Today I’m accepting this in honour for my mother who worked for minimum wage to give us a better life. As a working class first generation immigrant it’s great to be recognized for my contribution,” she said. “Having freedom to speak my truth and to do it through music has helped me speak for those who do not have those privileges. I will continue fight for those who are silenced or persecuted by others.”
NEW YORK — Breakthrough singer Billie Eilish is set to sing the theme song for the upcoming James Bond film, becoming the youngest artist to write and record a song for the iconic film franchise.
Eilish, who turned 18 in December, recorded the song for the 25th Bond film, “No Time to Die,” which debuts in U.S. theaters on April 10. She wrote the song with her brother Finneas; the two created her entire debut album together.
The untitled new song does not have a release date.
“It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor,” Eilish said in a statement Tuesday. “James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock.”
Eilish is riding high off her successful 2019 debut album, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” which featured the No. 1 hit “Bad Guy.” She’s competing for six Grammy Awards at this month’s show, including the top four prizes: album, song and record of the year, and best new artist.
She was 17 when she earned those four top nominations, making her the youngest artist in Grammy history to achieve the feat.
“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” was Spotify’s most-streamed album of 2019.
