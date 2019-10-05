Festival celebrating musician leaves city CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An annual celebration honoring the life of slain Tejano music queen Selena will no longer be held in her South Texas hometown. The Corpus Christi Caller-Times reports officials in Corpus Christi were caught by surprise after learning their city would be losing the Fiesta de la Flor event, an annual two-day festival first held in 2015. The family of Selena Quintanilla-Perez announced Thursday the festival was moving but didn’t say where it would be held next year. Corpus Christi Mayor Joe McComb says losing the festival is a blow. The event had a nearly $11 million economic impact on the city this year.
Actress who left ‘Walking Dead’ returns NEW YORK — Lauren Cohan walked away from “The Walking Dead.” Now she’s headed back. At the end of Saturday’s New York Comic Con panel for the apocalyptic AMC zombie series that has spawned its own universe, a masked cast member stood and revealed herself to be Cohan, whose return was subsequently announced. AMC also announced an 11th season of the series, whose 10th starts Sunday night. Cohan, who played Maggie Greene on the show starting in season two, left as a full-time cast member to pursue other projects after the eighth season then made a few guest appearances in the ninth. The 37-year-old actress has since appeared in the short-lived ABC series “Whiskey Cavalier” and the Mark Wahlberg film “Mile 22.” It’s not clear when or how Cohan’s character will return.
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Scholars and die-hard fans of the Grateful Dead will gather in New Hampshire for a weeklong conference that looks at the cultural impact of the band.
Saint Anselm College in Manchester will host “A Long Strange Trip: The Culture of the Grateful Dead,” from Oct. 22 through Oct. 25. The event will feature panels and discussions that touch on subjects such as how the iconic band with songs like “Friend of the Devil” and “Terrapin Station” influenced pop culture as well as drug culture.
The event concludes with something that the band’s late lead guitarist Jerry Garcia would have loved — a musical jam.
Among the speakers will be Thomas Mangan, a filmmaker and executive producer of a four-part documentary on the Grateful Dead, titled “Long Strange Trip.”
