Sunday
Roanoke Symphony Orchestra Presents Masterworks II: Mozart and Strauss Celebration
Ever the musical master of laughter and lover of life, Mozart invites you to “come and play.” Enjoy the exuberance of Mozart’s “Marriage of Figaro” and the beautifully energetic melody of the iconic Symphony No. 39.
When: 3 p.m. (2 p.m. Illuminations with Maestro David Stewart Wiley)
Where: Jefferson Center, Shaftman Performance Hall, 541 Luck Ave., Roanoke
Cost: $34-$56
Contact: www.rso.com, 343-9127
Monday-Tuesday
Salem Museum Speaker Series: Bringing Back the Dilly Dally
Like many, Lisa and Reid Garst had dreamed about buying the Dilly Dally, a South Salem landmark. When it went on the market in 2018, they took action. Lisa will talk about historic preservation, community development and bringing back the Dilly Dally. Her talk will be given twice.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Monday, Salem Museum, 801 E. Main St., Salem; Tuesday, First Christian Church, 712 Front Ave., Salem
Cost: Free
Contact: www.salemmuseum.org, 389-6760
Thursday
DMV2 Go
This full-service office-on-wheels is ready to help with all of your Virginia DMV needs.
When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem
Cost: Free to enter
Contact: www.salemciviccenter.com, 375-3004
Friday
Rail Yard Dawgs Holiday Food Drive Night
Your Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs face off against the Huntsville Havoc.
When: 7:05 p.m.
Where: Berglund Coliseum, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke
Cost: $11-$22
Contact: www.theberglundcenter.com, 853-5483
Joey Alexander Trio
Alexander, who at the age of 14 had already recorded two Grammy-nominated studio albums — 2015’s “My Favorite Things” and 2016’s “Countdown” — continues to grow as a player.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Jefferson Center, Shaftman Performance Hall, 541 Luck Ave., Roanoke
Cost: $34-$56 (plus fee)
Contact: www.jeffcenter.com, 345-2550
Friday and Sunday
CIAA Volleyball Championship
The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association is proud to bring its Volleyball Championship to Salem.
When: 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday, noon Sunday
Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem
Cost: Free admission
Contact: www.salemciviccenter.com, 375-3004
Saturday
Monster Indoor Holiday Flea Market
Hundreds of booths under one roof.
When: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Berglund Special Events Center, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke
Cost: Free admission and parking
Contact: www.theberglundcenter.com, 853-5483
Star City Half Marathon and 10K Race
Join us for a Tour of Roanoke with a Taste of Roanoke after-race party.
When: 8:15 a.m.
Where: O. Winston Link Museum, 101 Shenandoah Ave. N.E., Roanoke
Cost: Price varies
Contact: www.starcitystriders.com/Star-City-Half-Marathon---10K.html
VHSL State Volleyball Championships
When: Noon Class 1; 2 p.m. Class 2; 4 p.m. Class 3
Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem
Cost: $10 general admission, free age 6 and younger with a paying adult
Contact: www.salemciviccenter.com, 375-3004
Salem Museum Book Talk and Signing: ‘Murder in Roanoke County’
Historian John Long will give a talk about his newest book, “Murder in Roanoke County: Race and Justice in the 1891 Susan Watkins Case.” A drama played out in the mountains of southwestern Virginia in 1891 that attracted nationwide attention and held the citizens of the Roanoke Valley spellbound.
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Salem Museum, 801 E. Main St., Salem
Cost: Free
Contact: www.salemmuseum.org, 389-6760
