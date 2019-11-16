Sunday

Roanoke Symphony Orchestra Presents Masterworks II: Mozart and Strauss Celebration

Ever the musical master of laughter and lover of life, Mozart invites you to “come and play.” Enjoy the exuberance of Mozart’s “Marriage of Figaro” and the beautifully energetic melody of the iconic Symphony No. 39.

When: 3 p.m. (2 p.m. Illuminations with Maestro David Stewart Wiley)

Where: Jefferson Center, Shaftman Performance Hall, 541 Luck Ave., Roanoke

Cost: $34-$56

Contact: www.rso.com, 343-9127

Monday-Tuesday

Salem Museum Speaker Series: Bringing Back the Dilly Dally

Like many, Lisa and Reid Garst had dreamed about buying the Dilly Dally, a South Salem landmark. When it went on the market in 2018, they took action. Lisa will talk about historic preservation, community development and bringing back the Dilly Dally. Her talk will be given twice.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Monday, Salem Museum, 801 E. Main St., Salem; Tuesday, First Christian Church, 712 Front Ave., Salem

Cost: Free

Contact: www.salemmuseum.org, 389-6760

Thursday

DMV2 Go

This full-service office-on-wheels is ready to help with all of your Virginia DMV needs.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem

Cost: Free to enter

Contact: www.salemciviccenter.com, 375-3004

Friday

Rail Yard Dawgs Holiday Food Drive Night

Your Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs face off against the Huntsville Havoc.

When: 7:05 p.m.

Where: Berglund Coliseum, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke

Cost: $11-$22

Contact: www.theberglundcenter.com, 853-5483

Joey Alexander Trio

Alexander, who at the age of 14 had already recorded two Grammy-nominated studio albums — 2015’s “My Favorite Things” and 2016’s “Countdown” — continues to grow as a player.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Jefferson Center, Shaftman Performance Hall, 541 Luck Ave., Roanoke

Cost: $34-$56 (plus fee)

Contact: www.jeffcenter.com, 345-2550

Friday and Sunday

CIAA Volleyball Championship

The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association is proud to bring its Volleyball Championship to Salem.

When: 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday, noon Sunday

Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem

Cost: Free admission

Contact: www.salemciviccenter.com, 375-3004

Saturday

Monster Indoor Holiday Flea Market

Hundreds of booths under one roof.

When: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Berglund Special Events Center, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke

Cost: Free admission and parking

Contact: www.theberglundcenter.com, 853-5483

Star City Half Marathon and 10K Race

Join us for a Tour of Roanoke with a Taste of Roanoke after-race party.

When: 8:15 a.m.

Where: O. Winston Link Museum, 101 Shenandoah Ave. N.E., Roanoke

Cost: Price varies

Contact: www.starcitystriders.com/Star-City-Half-Marathon---10K.html

VHSL State Volleyball Championships

When: Noon Class 1; 2 p.m. Class 2; 4 p.m. Class 3

Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem

Cost: $10 general admission, free age 6 and younger with a paying adult

Contact: www.salemciviccenter.com, 375-3004

Salem Museum Book Talk and Signing: ‘Murder in Roanoke County’

Historian John Long will give a talk about his newest book, “Murder in Roanoke County: Race and Justice in the 1891 Susan Watkins Case.” A drama played out in the mountains of southwestern Virginia in 1891 that attracted nationwide attention and held the citizens of the Roanoke Valley spellbound.

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Salem Museum, 801 E. Main St., Salem

Cost: Free

Contact: www.salemmuseum.org, 389-6760

