FRIDAY

Dance Theatre of Harlem

This internationally acclaimed company performs a new ballet as part of American Evolution, a statewide program that marks the 400th anniversary of historical and defining events in Virginia. The ballet includes “Passage,” a colorful, three-part dance. 7:30 p.m. Moss Arts Center, 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg. $25-$55, $10 under 18 and students with ID. 231-5300.

SATURDAY

Olde Salem Days

Artists, crafters, vendors, musicians and others pack downtown Salem. The one-day event includes a kids’ fair next to the Salem Library and a car show at the east end of the festival. Food and beverages are sold at the Salem Farmers Market. A free shuttle is available from Salem Football Stadium. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Downtown Salem. Free. 772-8871.

SATURDAY

Pork By the James Seriously Smokin’ Barbeque Competition

Amateur chefs display their grill skills in a barbecue competition that supports the Buchanan Elementary School Backpack Buddy program. The event features food for tasting and for sale. Non-alcoholic beverages, beer and wine are available. Sol Roots performs New Orleans funk, blues, rock and Southern soul music. 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Buchanan Town Park, 485 Lowe Street, Buchanan. $5 suggested donation. 540-254-1212.

SATURDAY

Kandinsky Trio Kick Off Concert

The Kandinsky Trio, Roanoke College’s resident chamber musicians, kick off their 32nd season with works by Dvorak, Haydn and Virginia Tech professor Charles Nichols. 7:30 p.m. Olin Hall Theater, Roanoke College. $12-$20. 375-2500.

