Roanoke’s 32nd annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, and the multiple events that accompany it, will bring the green downtown.
The Norman Fishingtackle Choir in 1988 took a lap around the City Market Building, and things have gotten much more formal but no less fun for parade-goers in the decades since. This year’s celebration is set for Saturday, three days before the actual St. Patrick’s Day, and will as usual feature a variety of musical marchers, including plenty of bagpipes and drums, and celebratory floats rolling north on Jefferson Street and east on Campbell Avenue. The event, sponsored by Freedom First Credit Union and organized by Downtown Roanoke Inc., begins at 11 a.m. Bonus: The Budweiser Clydesdales will clop along.
Its sister party, the Shamrock Festival, kicks off at 10 a.m. and features touring acts — Americana rockers Strung Like a Horse, Southern rock group Jive Mother Mary, Roanoke-area rock band Hardrive Crew and more. The festival, behind the City Market Building, continues its Kids Zone tradition at noon.
Just west of that party, the Corned Beef & Co. Celtic Celebration will feature more traditional Irish music from acts including Star City Ceili Band, Appalachian Piping Academy, Brian Coughlan and Kinnfolk. The kilt-centric fest will feature a “best knees” contest and a pie eating contest, as Saturday happens to be Pi Day.
All those events are free. Head west to First Street with some money in pockets for another annual event, the Martin’s Downtown St. Pat’s Street Party. Bands — including C2 & The Brothers Reed, The Fritz, Yam Yam, Audacity Brass Band and Roanoke Valley-based acts Half Moon, Groova Scape and Mad Iguanas — will rock you both indoors and out.
Salem is getting in the act on Friday, with its parks and recreation department joining forces with the Downtown Salem Merchants Association and event organizer Big Lick Entertainment.
The inaugural Salem St. Patrick’s Parade and Festival is set for 6 p.m., with the parade taking a Main Street route from College Avenue to Broad Street.
Music, beverages, food and children’s activities will center on Salem Farmers Market.
