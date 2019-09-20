You would expect a festival set in Fincastle to have a long history. The town was founded four years before the Declaration of Independence was written and at one time was the seat of a county that once extended from the Blue Ridge Mountains to the Mississippi River.
Some of the town’s history will be celebrated during the Fincastle Festival on Saturday. The event traces its roots back to 1968, recent history for a town that predates the United States, but the festival went on hiatus during the 2010s before being brought back to life last year by Historic Fincastle, Inc. and a host of other sponsors. The one-day event includes bluegrass music, vendors, a chicken dinner, beer and more near the Fincastle Volunteer Fire Department.
The festival ends with a concert by local band Seven Mile Ford.
When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday
Where: Sites around Fincastle
Cost: Free, concert $5
Contact: 473-3077
