Willis Landon is a supertalented performer. I remember playing a couple of gigs with them and Gabe Morales a few years back. Both were decades younger than this old drummer, but way more advanced on multiple levels.
Anyway, Landon, who was on bass for those shows, has been focusing lately on the Sashathem project (formerly known as Sasha!, but there are already a bunch of Sashas in music land). The Roanoke native, now based in Harrisonburg, has identified as non-binary and is making music that is becoming singular to their personality.
The latest example is the single "Divine." This tune, sparked by an Otis Redding number, "Cigarettes and Coffee," is one of two so far that will be part of an album called "Glass House," Landon wrote in a note to reporters and reviewers.
Like the other number, "Reflection," the Adam Sulkin-produced number features a sparse, crackling beat and some sweet, jazzy guitar sample that I can't quite place. Sasha's Patrick Henry High School and James Madison University friend and classmate Joseph Nichols mixed and mastered the cut. The lyrics are typically crafty, a habit of Landon's since their days as part of funky jazz/hip-hop band Gryzzle.
Example: "Somebody called me handsome/You told me I’m divine/Lilah tricked Samson over boxed wine." The delivery brings you right on in.
Check out the video, featuring some good dogs | Stream or download; sling 'em a buck
It's a good summer love song.
