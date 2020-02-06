DUSTBOWL REVIVAL
“Is It You, Is It Me” (Thirty Tigers)
Eclectic roots rockers Dustbowl Revival declare what they’re up to vividly on “Just One Song,” a cut from their new album, “Is It You, Is It Me.”
“I can turn it around, I can right a wrong, give me just one song,” intones lead singer Z. Lupetin with typically soulful, understated charm.
It’s practically a mission statement, a declaration of the purpose that animates the band’s fourth album from start to finish: Dustbowl Revival wants to cheer you up.
Over the course of 13 songs, the Los Angeles-based ensemble — which in recent years has played Harvester Performance Center and Abingdon’s January Jams, at Barter Theatre, and FloydFest — works in a wide range of musical styles, most of them accentuating the positive.
There’s the wistful balladry of “Mirror,” a sad but ultimately encouraging song that is probably the album’s best cut. There’s the horn-infused and pulsating “Enemy,” where Liz Beebe sings about a contentious relationship that’s built around the desire to let things lie.
And then there are the more upbeat numbers, like “Just One Song” and the closer, “Let It Go.” The latter bears only a passing similarity to Idina Menzel’s “Frozen” anthem of the same name, and feels personal enough to stand on its own.
All of the songs here feel less rootsy than the band’s earlier work, and generally less fun. For all of its positivity, the album doesn’t quite capture Dustbowl Revival’s spirit. A better place to find that for the uninitiated is an old YouTube clip of the band breaking out in a song called “Ain’t My Fault” in the public terminal of the Newark airport.
Compared to that scene, this set sounds subdued. The talent is there, and the positivity is laudable, but it just doesn’t match the gusto of their earlier work.
— Scott Stroud, Associated Press
BEN WATT
“Storm Damage” (Unmade Road/Caroline)
Ben Watt’s “Storm Damage” surveys the distance, both physical and emotional, and its connection to personal histories and relationships.
Expertly layering electronic and acoustic instruments, the songs are anchored by a trio of keyboards (Watt), bass (Rex Horan) and drums (Evan Jenkins), with Watt also incorporating guitars and unobtrusive found sounds.
Watt, formerly in Everything But the Girl with his wife, Tracey Thorn, explores powerful depths of feeling — from frailty and dependence to revisions and release — on songs with straightforward but often inventive arrangements.
The emotional charges have many origins, from the death of half-siblings in recent years and the political climate, to gusts of nostalgia and melancholy and the challenges faced by his children’s generation.
Long an excellent songwriter, Watt is also an increasingly effective and expressive singer on his fourth solo album. Opener “Balanced on a Wire,” which perhaps most clearly carries the influence of mentor Robert Wyatt, reflects on the paths available to youth, which may seem reduced to either exploding or keeping it all in.
“Summer Ghosts,” which sounds a bit haunted in that David Sylvian way, looks back on his own family and formative years, including the location where his relationship with Thorn began.
Low’s Alan Sparhawk guests on guitar and vocals on one of the best tracks, the wistful “Irene.” With a National resonator guitar and electric piano contrasting with repetitive loop of electronic boops and beeps, Watt remembers a singer who has moved on, even if he hasn’t.
“Hand” is raw pain, encompassing both one’s own anxieties and the often unfathomable feelings of others, while “Festival Song” closes the album with a sense of being finally unencumbered, if only for a while.
Even close to four decades since the start of his career, “Storm Damage” is a cornerstone of Watt’s catalog, a collection to be enduringly recognized for its many qualities.
— P.G.
LOUIS TOMLINSON
“Walls” (Sony)
Louis Tomlinson has put out a debut album and that bears repeating. Not because it’s noteworthy, but just because you might forget. Listen to the album 500 times and you’ll still be surprised when you hear Louis Tomlinson’s debut album.
You have to hand it to the former One Direction member: It’s not easy to make pop songs this unforgettable. Listeners may feel like goldfish. Every time they spin the record, they’ll encounter the same bland dozen songs for what seems like the first time. Hey, did you know Louis Tomlinson dropped an album?
It’s not as embarrassing as Liam Payne’s debut, but it’s far from the glittering heights of Harry Styles. Tomlinson’s “Walls” is just there, unoffensive and uneventful. He’s made the perfect soundtrack for sock shopping at the Gap.
Tomlinson has an appealing voice and a hand in writing every song, but this is an album your mother will likely like a lot more than you. Or your grandmother.
“Kill My Mind” is Tomlinson at his most hard rock, a vanilla pop star trying an Oasis pose. The title track is nice but it’s overproduced, as if adding a layer of strings could give it more heft. “Don’t Let It Break Your Heart” sounds like an 1D reject. The whole album seems like it was yanked from mothballs, where it was abandoned in the 1990s. It reeks of lite Stone Roses.
We dare you to listen to “Habit” and recall anything about it 10 minutes later. We dare you to actually finish “Perfect Now,” a treacly ode catering to swooning fans who feel self-confident in their jeans. “I guess some queens don’t need a crown,” he sings.
The problem may be that Tomlinson has nothing to say, no truths gleaned from a life in the spotlight. His songs are set in clubs and European capitals and in bedrooms where he’s artfully pining. His lyrics are lazy; he rhymes “defenseless” with “fences.” On the Oasis-sounding “We Made It,” he sings “I’m always underrated.” Actually, now he’s proven to be the opposite — overrated.
Hey, did you know Louis Tomlinson dropped an album?
— M.K.{/div}
