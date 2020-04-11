LENNY MARTIN QUARTET
“Live at Tanglewood Mall / Circa 1973” (independent release)
RUTH TEAR
“Lady of Song: Ruth Tear Sings and Plays” (independent release)
DAVE FIGG JAZZ LAB BAND
“Live in Concert at Roanoke College 1975 & 1976” (independent release)
Imagine Tanglewood Mall as an epicenter of retro hip. Strange as it seems today, you could hear strong live jazz there in the 1970s.
Want proof? It’s loaded onto a CD of upright bassist Lenny Martin and his quartet, which pianist Dee Roberts, tenor saxophonist Dave Figg and drummer Jimmy Lewis rounded out.
“Live at Tanglewood Mall / Circa 1973” is one of three albums highlighting jazzers of that era. Former Roanoker Tee Dooley, who previously spearheaded collections from the late pianist Fats Wright, was in charge of producing and distributing these performances, as well. The sets include deeply impressive playing and extensive historical information about each band leader.
According to those notes, Roanoke-native Martin was a lauded member of the U.S. Army Orchestra. Later, based in Chicago, he toured with Dionne Warwick, Curtis Mayfield and Duke Ellington, among others, before moving back to Roanoke. Here, he played with Wright, Figg, Bob Hale, Tear and Don Pullen, and was a regular performer at the Shenandoah Club.
His mall set is full of chestnuts including “All The Things You Are,” “Secret Love” and a burning, uptempo “Cherokee.” Roberts, the late, Lynchburg-based music store owner, delivers highlights throughout, while Martin and Lewis were so locked in, with chops to spare. Every cat is swinging like mad, baby.
Figg, whose performance resume included Dexter Gordon, Louis Prima, Jimmy Dorsey, Woody Herman and Sammy Kaye, wrote charts for Count Basie and Tommy Dorsey, among others. The Kingsport, Tennessee, native moved with his Roanoke-native wife, Gene, to the Star City about 1970, where he got tons of work as both a leader and a sideman, according to the liner notes from “Live in Concert at Roanoke College 1975 & 1976.”
On this disc, the arrangements and the band itself are the stars. From the hopping opening track, Horace Silver’s “Opus De Funk,” to album closer, Figg’s own “What?,” the ensemble is tick tight, the horns shouting and swinging.
The lineup here is a bit of mystery, though it is clearly Lewis and Martin again as the rhythm section. The liner notes credit other “probable” band members including versatile reed man Eddie Wiggins, percussionist Ronnie Law and Gene Figg on piano. The 19 tracks go by fast, as Figg arranged them short and punchy.
His takes on Thelonius Monk/Cootie Williams jazz masterpiece “Round Midnight” and James Taylor’s pop classic “Fire and Rain” are inventive and interesting. His own three-part suite, “Southern Mainstream,” written with a National Endowment for the Arts grant, is fun and engaging. Figg was a man of multi-layered talent.
The Figgs, with Gene on electric piano, show up again on a couple of cuts from “Lady of Song: Ruth Tear Sings and Plays,” along with drummer’s drummer Lewis and bassist Bob Perkinson. Tear, whose phrasing, tone and pitch were right on, led that unit through “Here’s That Rainy Day,” and the Duke Ellington number “I Got It Bad (And That Ain’t Good)” for the public radio station now called WVTF-FM.
Other cuts feature singer/pianist Tear leading a trio with bassist Alan Dowdy and drummer Danny Ryan at the old Charcoal Steak House, on Williamson Road, north of Crossroads. Those tracks include “Sunny” and The Muppets’ Kermit the Frog standard “Bein’ Green.”
The 12-song album ends with several numbers recorded in the early 1960s, in Ronceverte, West Virginia, with organist Ken Barnett. These tracks are the most tantalizing, as they include an uncredited clarinetist with a deep vocabulary and a tone like Benny Goodman’s.
Tear, a Logan County, West Virginia, native born Ruth Hutchinson, was doing radio shows in her teens, and wound up getting radio singing gigs in Winston-Salem, North Carolina; other West Virginia stations; and Augusta, Georgia. Along the way, she met Roanoke native Sid Tear. They were married, and hit multiple spots on the radio dial before Sid Tear landed a job at WROV-AM. Ruth Tear’s many gigs in Roanoke and Lynchburg sprang from that move. As with the Figgs, the valley was lucky to have those connections.
Each CD credits Flat 5 Studio’s Tom Ohmsen with restoring and mastering the music, “from extant sources whose quality varied,” the inside cover reads.
“The producer believes the documentation [of their] music outweighs any sonic limitations inherent in the original sources.”
Even better — it takes the listener to uniquely cool places in the valley’s pop culture past.
Get more information, including purchase via tom@flat5.com or 389-9427.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.