Thursday
Young at Art
An introduction to art for children ages 2-5. Includes a story, activity in the galleries and creating a piece of art in Art Venture.
When: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.
Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. S.E., Roanoke
Cost: $5 general public; free for members
Contact: 342-5760
Artful Journeys
Elementary and middle school age children can work with a variety of materials and learn about artistic concepts.
When: 1 to 2 p.m.
Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. S.E., Roanoke
Cost: $8 per child; $5 per child covered by a membership
Contact: 342-5760
“Decade of Fire” Documentary Showing
In the 1970s, fires raged through the South Bronx. Abandoned by landlords and city officials, nearly a half million residents were displaced from their beloved neighborhood. With the help of fellow survivors, filmmaker and Bronx native Vivian Vázquez Irizarry tells the story of the residents who banded together amidst the rubble and built a better future for their community.
When: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Where: Gainsboro Branch Library, 15 Patton Ave. N.W., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 853-1057
Mud & Fire: Kids Clay Studio
Bower Center for the Arts is offering a youth clay class after school for children ages 7-12.
When: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Where: Bower Center for the Arts, 305 N. Bridge St., Bedford
Cost: $80
Contact: 586-4235
River City Quilt Guild Meeting
Open to all skill levels.
When: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Grove United Methodist Church, 1020 Tyler Ave., Radford
Cost: Free
Contact: 674-8215
“Balm in Gilead”
Pulitzer Prize winner Lanford Wilson’s groundbreaking play weaves together the lives of New York’s forgotten citizens to create an explosive story of loss, joy, anger and belonging. Presented by Virginia Tech’s School of Performing Arts.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Squires Studio Theatre, 290 College Ave., Blacksburg
Cost: $12 general admission; $10 students and seniors
Contact: 231-5200
Friday
Strolling into Art
Children younger than 2 can sing, read, explore the galleries and play.
When: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.
Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. S.E., Roanoke
Cost: $5 general public; free for members and children younger than 2
Contact: 342-5760
Mariachi Music Ensemble
Mariachi Feliz will present an evening of Buenas Noches.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Hollins University duPont Chapel, 7916 Williamson Road, Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: hollins.edu
Intro to Paper Cutting
Learn the basics of paper cutting and create a small-scale piece of paper cut art.
When: 12:15 to 1:15 p.m.
Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. S.E., Roanoke
Cost: $12 general public; $10 members
Contact: 342-5760
Star City Playhouse Presents “The Bargain”
Based on Charles Dickens’ “The Haunted Man & The Ghost’s Bargain.”
When: 7 to 9 p.m.
Where: Star City Playhouse, 107 S. Pollard St., Vinton
Cost: $8-$12
Contact: 366-1446
“Fishburn Follies: A Music Revue”
In the theater’s final production before undergoing renovation, North Cross students will perform songs from the “vault.”
When: 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: North Cross School, Fishburn Auditorium, 4254 Colonial Ave., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 989-6641
Sweet Briar College Fall Dance Concert
Former dance majors Betty Skeen ’07 and Jessica Murphy ’13 join faculty and students for the concert. The performance is part of the new “Alumnae in Dance Return” series.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Babcock Fine Arts Center, Sweet Briar College, Sweet Briar
Cost: Free
Contact: sbc.edu
Hollins University Fall Dance Concert
Featuring choreographic work by faculty, students, alumnae/i and visiting guest artists.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Hollins University Theatre, Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: hollins.edu
New River Valley Symphony
The symphony performs works including Richard Wagner’s Prelude to Act III of “Lohengrin”; W.A. Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 24 in D Minor with music faculty member and pianist Richard Masters; Aaron Copland’s “Billy the Kid Suite”; and Arturo Marquez’s Danzon No. 2.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre, Moss Arts Center, 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg
Cost: $10 general; $7 student
Contact: 231-5200
“Balm in Gilead”
See Thursday’s listing.
Saturday
Hollins University Fall Dance Concert
See Friday’s listing.
Art, Crafts and More Show
Juried, award-winning show with more than 100 exhibitors, including many new crafters. A portion of admission fee will support community programs. Cash is recommended. Sponsored by the GFWC Bedford Woman’s Club.
When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Liberty Middle School, 100 Liberty Minuteman Drive, Bedford
Cost: $3 for ages 6 and older
Contact: 434-941-4962
Calligraphy Series: Handlettering Holiday Cards & Envelopes
Take the class as a series to knock out a bigger project or come to individual sessions to focus on building techniques or doing specific cards. Various nibs, pen-holders, watercolors and inks will be provided, along with an assortment of stationery.
When: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. S.E., Roanoke
Cost: Series: $75, $60 members. Per Class: $30, $24 members.
Contact: 342-5760
An Adventure in Quilt Making
Paula Golden shares her quilts and quilt-making experiences over a 40-year period.
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Meadowbrook Library, 267 Alleghany Spring Road, Shawsville
Cost: Free
Contact: 268-1964
Fall Flower Centerpieces: Weekend Intensive
Create crepe paper flowers for use in a floral arrangement.
When: 1 to 4 p.m.
Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. S.E., Roanoke
Cost: $60 general public; $48 members
Contact: 342-5760
Star City Playhouse Presents “The Bargain”
See Thursday’s listing.
When: 2 to 4 p.m.
Cut Paper Art
Learn the basics of cut paper art.
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. S.E., Roanoke
Cost: Both sessions: $50, $40 members; Single session: $25, $20 members.
Contact: 342-5760
Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka the Musical”
Thirty local actors will perform in the production, which includes songs from the 1971 film starring Gene Wilder and new songs by Leslie Bricusse (“Jekyll & Hyde,” “Doctor Dolittle”) and Anthony Newley.
When: 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Where: The Village Center at Warm Hearth, 2387 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg
Cost: $10-$15
Contact: 585-4295
“Fishburn Follies: A Music Revue”
See Friday’s listing.
Sweet Briar College Fall Dance Concert
See Friday’s listing.
Spectacular Saturdays: Radiant Roses
Activities, including rose drawings and paintings, tissue paper roses, a rose collage and holiday ornaments, are inspired by the exhibition “Giuseppina Giordano: Please, Teach Me the Language of a Rose.”
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. S.E., Roanoke
Cost: $5 general public; free for members and children younger than 2
Contact: 342-5760
Sunday
Silkroad Ensemble: “Falling Out of Time”
The ensemble, conceived by Yo-Yo Ma in 1998, teams up with composer Osvaldo Golijov to create “Falling Out of Time,” based on the Israeli writer David Grossman’s book exploring grief and loss. The work features vocalist Wu Tong and singer-songwriter Nora Fischer.
When: 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Moss Arts Center, Street and Davis Performance Hall, Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre, 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg
Cost: $10-$75
Contact: 231-5300
Hollins World Music Ensemble
The ensemble performs on marimbas, samba drums and Andean instruments.
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Hollins University — duPont chapel, 7916 Williamson Road, Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: hollins.edu
The 24-Hour Plays: Hollins
In just 24 hours, student actors, directors and playwrights will experience the entire process of new play development from inspiration to public performance of brand-new 10-minute plays.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Hollins University Theatre, Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: hollins.edu
Musica Viva presents: “Musical Expressions from the Romantic Era”
Featuring guest violinist/violist Sibbi Bernhardsson and the Avanti Ensemble (David Ehrlich, violin; Benjamin Wyatt, cello; Teresa Ehrlich, piano).
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Squires Recital Salon at Virginia Tech, 290 College Ave., Blacksburg
Cost: $20 advance; $25 at door
Contact: 866-585-4960
Fall Flower Centerpieces: Weekend Intensive
See Saturday’s listing.
Star City Playhouse Presents “The Bargain”
See Friday’s listing.
When: 2 to 4 p.m.
“Balm in Gilead”
See Thursday’s listing.
When: 2 p.m.
Teen Art Studio
Learn the art of cartoons and illustrations.
When: 2 to 4 p.m.
Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. S.E., Roanoke
Cost: $20 general public; $16 members
Contact: 342-5760
Cut Paper Art
See Saturday’s listing.
Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka the Musical”
See Saturday’s listing.
When: 3 to 5 p.m.
“Balm in Gilead”
See Thursday’s listing.
Monday
Floyd Quilt Guild
Learn how to make a pinwheel pincushion, a baby bib with an applique motif on the front, and a card holder (like a credit card).
When: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: Floyd Center for the Arts, 220 Parkway Lane S., Floyd
Cost: First visit free; $20 annual membership
Contact: Karin Tauber, KUTauber@aol.com.
Silkroad Ensemble: Lecture/Demonstration
Learn about music from around the globe at this intimate engagement with select performers from the Silkroad Ensemble. Complimentary light refreshments will be provided. Registration required.
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre, Moss Arts Center, 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 231-5300
“Seasonal Holiday Decorating”
Randall Neely, interior designer with Joran’s, will use items from his recent trip to New York to show the latest trends in decorating for the upcoming holidays.
When: 11 a.m. to noon
Where: Roanoke Council of Garden Clubs, 3640 Colonial Ave. S.W., Roanoke
Cost: $10
Contact: 343-4519
Murder-Mystery Dinner Theatre
Audience members help the detectives in a classic whodunnit. Includes a four-course meal presented in between acts.
When: 6:30 to 10 p.m.
Where: The Farmhouse, 285 Ridinger St., Christiansburg
Cost: $50
Contact: 251-7600
“Balm in Gilead”
See Thursday’s listing.
Sara Davis Buechner, pianist
Buechner’s solo performance will include works by Mozart, Brahms, Taku and Gershwin.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre, Moss Arts Center, 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg
Cost: $15 general; $12 senior; $10 student
Contact: 231-5200
Tuesday
“Balm in Gilead”
See Thursday’s listing.
Wednesday
Artful Journeys
See Thursday’s listing.
When: 4 to 5 p.m.
No Shame Theatre
The limited run is being produced in conjunction with the undergraduate playwriting fundamentals course.
When: 10 p.m.
Where: Hollins University, 7916 Williamson Road, Roanoke
Cost: $5
Contact: hollins.edu
Wind Ensemble and Symphony Band
The program includes works that have undergone transformations in varied fashions.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre, Moss Arts Center, 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg
Cost: $10 general; $7 student
Contact: 231-5200
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.