Thursday

Young at Art

An introduction to art for children ages 2-5. Includes a story, activity in the galleries and creating a piece of art in Art Venture.

When: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.

Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. S.E., Roanoke

Cost: $5 general public; free for members

Contact: 342-5760

Artful Journeys

Elementary and middle school age children can work with a variety of materials and learn about artistic concepts.

When: 1 to 2 p.m.

Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. S.E., Roanoke

Cost: $8 per child; $5 per child covered by a membership

Contact: 342-5760

“Decade of Fire” Documentary Showing

In the 1970s, fires raged through the South Bronx. Abandoned by landlords and city officials, nearly a half million residents were displaced from their beloved neighborhood. With the help of fellow survivors, filmmaker and Bronx native Vivian Vázquez Irizarry tells the story of the residents who banded together amidst the rubble and built a better future for their community.

When: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Where: Gainsboro Branch Library, 15 Patton Ave. N.W., Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 853-1057

Mud & Fire: Kids Clay Studio

Bower Center for the Arts is offering a youth clay class after school for children ages 7-12.

When: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Where: Bower Center for the Arts, 305 N. Bridge St., Bedford

Cost: $80

Contact: 586-4235

River City Quilt Guild Meeting

Open to all skill levels.

When: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Grove United Methodist Church, 1020 Tyler Ave., Radford

Cost: Free

Contact: 674-8215

“Balm in Gilead”

Pulitzer Prize winner Lanford Wilson’s groundbreaking play weaves together the lives of New York’s forgotten citizens to create an explosive story of loss, joy, anger and belonging. Presented by Virginia Tech’s School of Performing Arts.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Squires Studio Theatre, 290 College Ave., Blacksburg

Cost: $12 general admission; $10 students and seniors

Contact: 231-5200

Friday

Strolling into Art

Children younger than 2 can sing, read, explore the galleries and play.

When: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.

Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. S.E., Roanoke

Cost: $5 general public; free for members and children younger than 2

Contact: 342-5760

Mariachi Music Ensemble

Mariachi Feliz will present an evening of Buenas Noches.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Hollins University duPont Chapel, 7916 Williamson Road, Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: hollins.edu

Intro to Paper Cutting

Learn the basics of paper cutting and create a small-scale piece of paper cut art.

When: 12:15 to 1:15 p.m.

Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. S.E., Roanoke

Cost: $12 general public; $10 members

Contact: 342-5760

Star City Playhouse Presents “The Bargain”

Based on Charles Dickens’ “The Haunted Man & The Ghost’s Bargain.”

When: 7 to 9 p.m.

Where: Star City Playhouse, 107 S. Pollard St., Vinton

Cost: $8-$12

Contact: 366-1446

“Fishburn Follies: A Music Revue”

In the theater’s final production before undergoing renovation, North Cross students will perform songs from the “vault.”

When: 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: North Cross School, Fishburn Auditorium, 4254 Colonial Ave., Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 989-6641

Sweet Briar College Fall Dance Concert

Former dance majors Betty Skeen ’07 and Jessica Murphy ’13 join faculty and students for the concert. The performance is part of the new “Alumnae in Dance Return” series.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Babcock Fine Arts Center, Sweet Briar College, Sweet Briar

Cost: Free

Contact: sbc.edu

Hollins University Fall Dance Concert

Featuring choreographic work by faculty, students, alumnae/i and visiting guest artists.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Hollins University Theatre, Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: hollins.edu

New River Valley Symphony

The symphony performs works including Richard Wagner’s Prelude to Act III of “Lohengrin”; W.A. Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 24 in D Minor with music faculty member and pianist Richard Masters; Aaron Copland’s “Billy the Kid Suite”; and Arturo Marquez’s Danzon No. 2.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre, Moss Arts Center, 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg

Cost: $10 general; $7 student

Contact: 231-5200

“Balm in Gilead”

See Thursday’s listing.

Saturday

Hollins University Fall Dance Concert

See Friday’s listing.

Art, Crafts and More Show

Juried, award-winning show with more than 100 exhibitors, including many new crafters. A portion of admission fee will support community programs. Cash is recommended. Sponsored by the GFWC Bedford Woman’s Club.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Liberty Middle School, 100 Liberty Minuteman Drive, Bedford

Cost: $3 for ages 6 and older

Contact: 434-941-4962

Calligraphy Series: Handlettering Holiday Cards & Envelopes

Take the class as a series to knock out a bigger project or come to individual sessions to focus on building techniques or doing specific cards. Various nibs, pen-holders, watercolors and inks will be provided, along with an assortment of stationery.

When: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. S.E., Roanoke

Cost: Series: $75, $60 members. Per Class: $30, $24 members.

Contact: 342-5760

An Adventure in Quilt Making

Paula Golden shares her quilts and quilt-making experiences over a 40-year period.

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Meadowbrook Library, 267 Alleghany Spring Road, Shawsville

Cost: Free

Contact: 268-1964

Fall Flower Centerpieces: Weekend Intensive

Create crepe paper flowers for use in a floral arrangement.

When: 1 to 4 p.m.

Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. S.E., Roanoke

Cost: $60 general public; $48 members

Contact: 342-5760

Star City Playhouse Presents “The Bargain”

See Thursday’s listing.

When: 2 to 4 p.m.

Cut Paper Art

Learn the basics of cut paper art.

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. S.E., Roanoke

Cost: Both sessions: $50, $40 members; Single session: $25, $20 members.

Contact: 342-5760

Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka the Musical”

Thirty local actors will perform in the production, which includes songs from the 1971 film starring Gene Wilder and new songs by Leslie Bricusse (“Jekyll & Hyde,” “Doctor Dolittle”) and Anthony Newley.

When: 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Where: The Village Center at Warm Hearth, 2387 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg

Cost: $10-$15

Contact: 585-4295

“Fishburn Follies: A Music Revue”

See Friday’s listing.

Sweet Briar College Fall Dance Concert

See Friday’s listing.

Spectacular Saturdays: Radiant Roses

Activities, including rose drawings and paintings, tissue paper roses, a rose collage and holiday ornaments, are inspired by the exhibition “Giuseppina Giordano: Please, Teach Me the Language of a Rose.”

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. S.E., Roanoke

Cost: $5 general public; free for members and children younger than 2

Contact: 342-5760

Sunday

Silkroad Ensemble: “Falling Out of Time”

The ensemble, conceived by Yo-Yo Ma in 1998, teams up with composer Osvaldo Golijov to create “Falling Out of Time,” based on the Israeli writer David Grossman’s book exploring grief and loss. The work features vocalist Wu Tong and singer-songwriter Nora Fischer.

When: 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Moss Arts Center, Street and Davis Performance Hall, Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre, 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg

Cost: $10-$75

Contact: 231-5300

Hollins World Music Ensemble

The ensemble performs on marimbas, samba drums and Andean instruments.

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Hollins University — duPont chapel, 7916 Williamson Road, Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: hollins.edu

The 24-Hour Plays: Hollins

In just 24 hours, student actors, directors and playwrights will experience the entire process of new play development from inspiration to public performance of brand-new 10-minute plays.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Hollins University Theatre, Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: hollins.edu

Musica Viva presents: “Musical Expressions from the Romantic Era”

Featuring guest violinist/violist Sibbi Bernhardsson and the Avanti Ensemble (David Ehrlich, violin; Benjamin Wyatt, cello; Teresa Ehrlich, piano).

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Squires Recital Salon at Virginia Tech, 290 College Ave., Blacksburg

Cost: $20 advance; $25 at door

Contact: 866-585-4960

Fall Flower Centerpieces: Weekend Intensive

See Saturday’s listing.

Star City Playhouse Presents “The Bargain”

See Friday’s listing.

When: 2 to 4 p.m.

“Balm in Gilead”

See Thursday’s listing.

When: 2 p.m.

Teen Art Studio

Learn the art of cartoons and illustrations.

When: 2 to 4 p.m.

Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. S.E., Roanoke

Cost: $20 general public; $16 members

Contact: 342-5760

Cut Paper Art

See Saturday’s listing.

Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka the Musical”

See Saturday’s listing.

When: 3 to 5 p.m.

“Balm in Gilead”

See Thursday’s listing.

Monday

Floyd Quilt Guild

Learn how to make a pinwheel pincushion, a baby bib with an applique motif on the front, and a card holder (like a credit card).

When: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: Floyd Center for the Arts, 220 Parkway Lane S., Floyd

Cost: First visit free; $20 annual membership

Contact: Karin Tauber, KUTauber@aol.com.

Silkroad Ensemble: Lecture/Demonstration

Learn about music from around the globe at this intimate engagement with select performers from the Silkroad Ensemble. Complimentary light refreshments will be provided. Registration required.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre, Moss Arts Center, 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 231-5300

“Seasonal Holiday Decorating”

Randall Neely, interior designer with Joran’s, will use items from his recent trip to New York to show the latest trends in decorating for the upcoming holidays.

When: 11 a.m. to noon

Where: Roanoke Council of Garden Clubs, 3640 Colonial Ave. S.W., Roanoke

Cost: $10

Contact: 343-4519

Murder-Mystery Dinner Theatre

Audience members help the detectives in a classic whodunnit. Includes a four-course meal presented in between acts.

When: 6:30 to 10 p.m.

Where: The Farmhouse, 285 Ridinger St., Christiansburg

Cost: $50

Contact: 251-7600

“Balm in Gilead”

See Thursday’s listing.

Sara Davis Buechner, pianist

Buechner’s solo performance will include works by Mozart, Brahms, Taku and Gershwin.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre, Moss Arts Center, 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg

Cost: $15 general; $12 senior; $10 student

Contact: 231-5200

Tuesday

“Balm in Gilead”

See Thursday’s listing.

Wednesday

Artful Journeys

See Thursday’s listing.

When: 4 to 5 p.m.

No Shame Theatre

The limited run is being produced in conjunction with the undergraduate playwriting fundamentals course.

When: 10 p.m.

Where: Hollins University, 7916 Williamson Road, Roanoke

Cost: $5

Contact: hollins.edu

Wind Ensemble and Symphony Band

The program includes works that have undergone transformations in varied fashions.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre, Moss Arts Center, 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg

Cost: $10 general; $7 student

Contact: 231-5200

Tags

Load comments