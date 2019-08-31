The first comprehensive arts festival in Roanoke in a decade took place Aug. 24 in Elmwood Park. Unlike previous efforts, which scheduled events at multiple venues over multiple days and charged admission, this free festival all happened in one spot in a single afternoon and evening. It culminated with the Symphony Under the Stars concert by Roanoke Symphony Orchestra.
RSO organized the festival, which was the first public event to be sponsored by the Roanoke Cultural Endowment.
“Things went great on Saturday and it was a big success,” wrote RSO executive director David Crane. He estimated that about 5,000 people turned out for the event.
He didn’t confirm for certain that the festival will return next year, but wrote that he’s hopeful it will happen. “We will be talking in the next few weeks on dates at Elmwood.” Feedback will be gathered from surveys given to the participating artists and arts organizations.
“There was a great crowd, fun artist exhibits, yummy food, beautiful music, and it was so nice to see so many organizations represented in one place!” wrote endowment executive director Shaleen Powell. “I heard many echoing hopes of a Star City Arts Festival 2020.”
