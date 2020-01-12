WINCHESTER — State authorities say a bicyclist has been killed by a hit-and-run driver.
Virginia State Police say the incident happened about 1:40 a.m. Saturday on Virginia 7 in Frederick County.
Investigators say a 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer was traveling east on Virginia 7 when the driver lost control, striking a guardrail and the bicyclist before overturning.
Authorities say the bicyclist, 49-year-old Mark Smith of Winchester, died at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet.
Police say the driver of the Mitsubishi fled on foot before law enforcement arrived.
Investigators say speed and alcohol are both considered factors in the crash.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.