After some pleasant cooler-than-normal, much-less-humid-than-normal days to start this week, the reality of meteorological summer than began Monday (June 20 on astronomical calendar) returns for the middle to latter part of this week.
Wednesday will be a downright hot day, with most locations in our region into the mid 80s to lower 90s. Roanoke and some points south and east have a strong chance to see the first 90-degree high temperature. This is actually a tad late based on the 108-year-average first-90 date of May 19. The previous hottest it has gotten his year is 86 on March 27 and 3 dates in May.
We'll also see a rise in humidity as the high pressure that brought us the pleasant temperatures slips offshore and its clockwise wind flow begins pulling moisture north from the Gulf of Mexico. A cold front approach from the northwest will stall near our region, and the result will be chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday through Saturday. We're not talking constant, widespread heavy rain, but some of the stronger storms could have brief downpours on localized areas. Hopefully we've dried out just enough that flash flooding concerns will be minimal.
The front eventually pushes through and returns us to drier weather by late weekend or early next week. We will likely be watching a tropical system in the southern or western Gulf of Mexico that may by then be Tropical Storm or Hurricane Dolly. It would be many days before this system could affect our weather, and quite possibly will take a far westerly track, which could be very bad news for the Texas and Louisiana coasts. Hurricane season officially just began Monday and here we are on what might be our fourth named storm, the earliest for such on record. As if there isn't already enough to deal with this year.
