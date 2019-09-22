PAKISTAN
Bus crash leaves 26 dead
BISLAMABAD — A bus crash in northern Pakistan killed 26 people Sunday after its brakes failed on a winding mountain road, police said.
Another 20 passengers were injured when the bus smashed head-on into a dirt embankment, said Abdul Wakil, a local police officer.
Such road accidents are common in Pakistan, where motorists largely disregard traffic rules and safety standards on worn-out roads. Last month, a speeding bus fell off a mountainous road into a river in the northwest, killing 24 passengers.
Rescue efforts were hampered Sunday by the remote terrain near the town of Chilas on the route between the cities of Rawalpindi and Skardu. That’s in the Gilgit-Baltistan area, part of the larger Kashmir region.
Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan, and has been the sight of recent tensions. An army statement said ten soldiers were among those killed in the crash.
Wakil said two of the injured had died after being taken to the hospital, and that all the dead and injured had been evacuated to hospitals from the crash site.
PENNSYLVANIA
3 die, 4 hospitalized in Pittsburgh in apparent mass drug overdose
PITTSBURGH — Three people died and four others were hospitalized early Sunday in what police said appeared to be a mass drug overdose.
The victims, all men, appear to have taken narcotics at the same time and in the same place in an apartment on Pittsburgh’s South Side, authorities said. It wasn’t immediately clear which drug or combination of drugs was involved. Investigators were interviewing survivors at the hospital.
All of the victims were wearing orange paper bands on their wrists. Police determined the victims initially went to a venue together, then headed to the apartment where they overdosed.
“To be clear, this was not a case of a tainted drug being passed around or distributed in large volume at a large venue which could have affected even more people. It appears to have been isolated to a single location,” the Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety said in a statement. “However, police are concerned about a tainted, potentially deadly batch of drugs in the community.”
Five of the victims were found in an apartment, one in an elevator outside the apartment and one on the street. One of the hospitalized victims was listed in critical condition, while the other three were upgraded to stable.
The apartment building said the victims were not tenants of the building but knew someone who lived there.
tropics
Tropical Storm Karen forms in Atlantic; Jerry losing strength
Tropical Storm Karen formed Sunday morning and is projected to threaten Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, while a yet another tropical wave off the coast of Africa could become a tropical depression as well.
Tropical storm watches were issued for the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra and the British Virgin Islands while tropical storm warnings remain in effect for Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada and St. Vincent and the Grenadines as the storm’s projected path takes it into the Southern Caribbean Sea today.
The storm is projected to turn toward the northwest on Monday and then north by Tuesday targeting Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, and then emerge back into the Atlantic by Wednesday.
The storm is not expected to grow in strength in the next two days, and current tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles.
Meanwhile, the 10th storm of the season, Tropical Storm Jerry, continued to lose power after attaining hurricane strength earlier this week.
The storm is no longer predicted to regain hurricane strength as it passes near Bermuda, which this week dealt with the effects of Hurricane Humberto.
texas
Missing U.S. Marine found safe
RICHLAND, Texas — A U.S. Marine believed to have left Arizona for California’s Camp Pendleton never arrived, but was found days later at a Texas rest area, unharmed.
Lance Cpl. Job Wallace was taken into custody Saturday night by Naval Criminal Investigative Service and other law enforcement officers at a rest area in Navarro County, according to a NCIS statement cited by The San Diego Union-Tribune.
The 20-year-old had last been seen leaving a friend’s house in Surprise, Arizona, on Monday night, his mother, Stacy Wallace, said. He was due back at Camp Pendleton after a three-day leave that took him home to the suburbs west of Phoenix and a camping trip.
The statement from Kurt Thomas, the special agent in charge of the NCIS Marine Corps West field office, did not include details about how Wallace was found or what he was doing.
