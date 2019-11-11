From the Weather Journal n It was nearly 100 degrees just five weeks ago, but a bitter Arctic wind will spread some snowflakes through the air on Tuesday morning. While most locations will see no accumulation or maybe enough to whiten some grass, possible snow accumulation of an inch or maybe 2 in the higher elevations of the Blue Ridge has resulted in a winter weather advisory being posted for Floyd, Carroll and Grayson counties. While snow will be streaky, windy cold will be for everybody. Temperatures will fall through the day Tuesday, reaching the teens by Wednesday morning, which will be near record lows for the date.

