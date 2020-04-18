Sports Virus Outbreak Tennis

Novak Djokovic is working with the ATP to set up a fund for lower-ranked players affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

 Associated Press | File February

Novak Djokovic says he spoke with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal about working with the ATP to set up a fund to help lower-ranked players affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

During an IG live session he held with Stan Wawrinka on Saturday, Djokovic described what he called “a long conversation” with Federer and Nadal about “how we can contribute and how we can help lower-ranked guys who obviously are struggling the most.”

Djokovic talked about trying to amass somewhere around $3 million to $4.5 million to distribute, perhaps to players ranked from around 200th or 250th to around 700th.

