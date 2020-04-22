COVID-19
Plan announced to pay for treating uninsured
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration announced a plan Wednesday to start paying hospitals and doctors who care for uninsured patients with COVID-19, but Democratic lawmakers and health industry groups are likely to press for more.
Under the approach detailed by Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, hospitals and doctors would submit their bills directly to the government and they would get paid at Medicare rates.
Uninsured people would not be liable for costs, and health care providers would not have to ask any questions about a patient’s immigration status, an issue that’s been cited as a barrier to care in communities with many foreign-born residents.
The money will come from a pot of $100 billion that Congress has approved to provide relief for the health care system. Azar said the administration is not providing an estimate on what its plan will cost, but he is confident it will fit within the amount allocated by Congress.
California identifies earlier virus deaths
SAN FRANCISCO — Two people with the coronavirus died in California as much as three weeks before the U.S. reported its first death from the disease in late February — a gap that a top health official said Wednesday may have led to delays in issuing stay-at-home orders in the nation’s most populous state.
Dr. Sara Cody, health director in Northern California’s Santa Clara County, said the deaths were missed because of a scarcity of testing and the federal government’s limited guidance on who should be tested.
The infections in the two patients were confirmed by way of autopsy tissue samples that were sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for analysis. The county coroner’s office received the results on Tuesday, officials said.
Officials said that the two Santa Clara County patients died at home — a 57-year-old woman on Feb. 6 and a 69-year-old man on Feb. 17 — and that neither had traveled out of the country to a coronavirus outbreak area.
The first known death from the virus in the U.S. was reported on Feb. 29 in Kirkland, Washington, a Seattle suburb.
FBI warns about virus cybercriminal activity
WASHINGTON — Cybercriminals are taking advantage of the pandemic, including hackers who target hospitals and medical research institutions that are studying the coronavirus, the head of the FBI’s cyber division said Tuesday.
The FBI has received thousands of complaints regarding scams and frauds related to the virus, FBI Assistant Director Matt Gorham said .
The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center has received more than 3,600 complaints regarding coronavirus scams, he said.
Navajo Nation extends closures
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The closure of the Navajo Nation’s tribal government because of the coronavirus outbreak is being extended into late May.
Tribal President Jonathan Nez on Wednesday announced that he issued an executive order Tuesday extending the closure of government offices to May 17 from the previous date of April 26.
The tribe has reported 1,206 positive COVID-19 cases and 48 known deaths as of Tuesday, but officials said the numbers don’t include cases for border towns as was being previously reported by the Navajo Epidemiology Center.
The tribe’s reservation includes parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.
