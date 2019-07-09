BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech verbal commit Lakeem Rudolph has come a long way in seven months.
A couple of weeks after the Green Run football team wrapped up the 2018 season last November with a loss to Salem of Virginia Beach, Rudolph was hospitalized with a fractured jaw and lower lumbar fracture after he was hit by a car crossing the street outside his school before a charity basketball game.
When he committed to the Hokies last week, Rudolph remembered the moments after the accident when he wasn’t sure if he would have any future on the field.
“When I got hit, I blacked out for a good three seconds on my way falling to the ground,” Rudolph said. “My adrenaline was running after that and I didn’t really know what was going on until I got to the hospital and felt everything.”
Rudolph distinctly recalls the waves of intense pain in his back. He went in for surgery to fix his jaw the day of the accident, but there was no quick fix for his back. Three days later he was discharged with a clear sense of what he needed to get healthy — time.
“It definitely took me a minute to get clear,” Rudolph said. “I was just waiting. I couldn’t do nothing with my back — no contact, running — just walking and being careful. The doctors said it was good that I was athletic and so young and energized. It would help my bone grow back fast.”
Rudolph patiently rehabbed while missing all of Green Run’s 22 regular season basketball games. It was a small price to pay with doctors giving him a clean bill of health before the playoffs and a positive outlook for the fall.
Virginia Tech didn’t start heavily recruiting Rudolph until he was already 100% cleared, but the Hokies knew all about Rudolph’s injury history when they offered him a scholarship.
Rudolph, rated as the state’s No. 24 prospect, traveled to Blacksburg in early May for what turned out to be his most important college visit. The defender credits the time he spent with Armani Chatman and Phil Patterson for helping put the Hokies at the top of his list.
“They are originally from [Virginia Beach] and grew up with my older cousin,” Rudolph said. “I was asking about the program and why they picked it, and they told me it was everything to them. Everyone kept saying it was a brotherhood. That was a big deal to me.”
Virginia Tech is the lone school to recruit Rudolph on the defensive side of the ball. The other schools recruiting the three-star prospect all offered him as a receiver, but the Hokies loaded up on receivers in the 2019 signing class.
Rudolph’s offer from Tech sparked interest from other schools, including Cincinnati and Kent State, giving him a dozen scholarship offers heading into his senior year.
“There were some schools that held off just so they could see how I was in person,” Rudolph said. “They didn’t want to just take my coach’s word for it that I was OK.”
Would Rudolph have more scholarship offers if he didn’t get injured? The three-star prospect isn’t sure, but he isn’t spending much time thinking about either since he believes Virginia Tech is the “perfect fit.”
Rudolph added safety to his responsibilities as a junior and will be a two-way starter again in the fall.