REGION 6A

Oscar Smith 29, Thomas Dale 7

REGION 6B

Colonial Forge 42, Massaponax 21

REGION 6C

South County 31, Lake Braddock 15

REGION 6D

No. 3 Yorktown (11-1) at No. 1 Westfield (12-0), Saturday, 1 p.m.

REGION 5A

Maury 35, Salem-Virginia Beach 14

REGION 5B

No. 4 Varina (10-2) at No. 2 Manchester (11-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.

REGION 5C

Stone Bridge 57, Woodgrove 15

REGION 5D

No. 2 North Stafford (8-4) at No. 1 Mountain View (10-2), Saturday, noon

REGION 4A

Lake Taylor 41, Churchland 13

REGION 4B

PH-Ashland 13, Dinwiddie 6

REGION 4C

Tuscarora 30, Broad Run 7

REGION 4D

Salem 35, E. C. Glass 24

REGION 3A

No. 3 Phoebus (11-1) at No. 1 Hopewell (11-0), Saturday, 2 p.m.

REGION 3B

No. 2 James Monroe (9-3) at No. 1 Goochland (11-1), Saturday, 2 p.m.

REGION 3C

Heritage 43, Spotswood 20

REGION 3D

Lord Botetourt 31, Northside 23

REGION 2A

Thomas Jefferson-Richmond 30, King William 28

REGION 2B

Stuarts Draft 14, East Rockingham 7

REGION 2C

Appomattox County 35, Gretna 14

REGION 2D

No. 4 Central-Wise (10-2) at No. 3 Graham (10-2), Saturday, 2 p.m.

REGION 1A

No. 2 Rappahannock (9-3) at No. 1 Essex (11-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.

REGION 1B

Riverheads 46, Sussex Central 0

REGION 1C

No. 3 George Wythe (9-2) at No. 1 Galax (10-1), Saturday, 2 p.m.

REGION 1D

No. 2 J.I. Burton (10-2) at No. 1 PH-Glade Spring (12-0), Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

