REGION 6A
Oscar Smith 29, Thomas Dale 7
REGION 6B
Colonial Forge 42, Massaponax 21
REGION 6C
South County 31, Lake Braddock 15
REGION 6D
No. 3 Yorktown (11-1) at No. 1 Westfield (12-0), Saturday, 1 p.m.
REGION 5A
Maury 35, Salem-Virginia Beach 14
REGION 5B
No. 4 Varina (10-2) at No. 2 Manchester (11-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.
REGION 5C
Stone Bridge 57, Woodgrove 15
REGION 5D
No. 2 North Stafford (8-4) at No. 1 Mountain View (10-2), Saturday, noon
REGION 4A
Lake Taylor 41, Churchland 13
REGION 4B
PH-Ashland 13, Dinwiddie 6
REGION 4C
Tuscarora 30, Broad Run 7
REGION 4D
Salem 35, E. C. Glass 24
REGION 3A
No. 3 Phoebus (11-1) at No. 1 Hopewell (11-0), Saturday, 2 p.m.
REGION 3B
No. 2 James Monroe (9-3) at No. 1 Goochland (11-1), Saturday, 2 p.m.
REGION 3C
Heritage 43, Spotswood 20
REGION 3D
Lord Botetourt 31, Northside 23
REGION 2A
Thomas Jefferson-Richmond 30, King William 28
REGION 2B
Stuarts Draft 14, East Rockingham 7
REGION 2C
Appomattox County 35, Gretna 14
REGION 2D
No. 4 Central-Wise (10-2) at No. 3 Graham (10-2), Saturday, 2 p.m.
REGION 1A
No. 2 Rappahannock (9-3) at No. 1 Essex (11-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.
REGION 1B
Riverheads 46, Sussex Central 0
REGION 1C
No. 3 George Wythe (9-2) at No. 1 Galax (10-1), Saturday, 2 p.m.
REGION 1D
No. 2 J.I. Burton (10-2) at No. 1 PH-Glade Spring (12-0), Saturday, 1:30 p.m.
