FOOTBALL

VHSL SECOND-ROUND PAIRINGS

REGION 6A

No. 4 Landstown (8-3) at No. 1 Oscar Smith (10-1)

No. 3 Thomas Dale (8-3) at No. 2 Ocean Lakes (8-3)

REGION 6B

No. 4 Massaponax (9-2) at No. 1 Freedom-Prince William (11-0)

No. 3 Colonial Forge (9-2) at No. 2 Patriot (10-1)

REGION 6C

No. 5 T.C. Williams (8-3) at No. 1 South County (11-0)

No. 3 Lake Braddock (9-2) at No. 2 Mount Vernon (10-1)

REGION 6D

No. 5 South Lakes (7-4) at No. 1 Westfield (11-0)

No. 3 Yorktown (10-1) at No. 2 James Madison (8-3)

REGION 5A

No. 5 Woodside (10-1) at No. 1 Salem-Virginia Beach (11-0)

No. 6 Nansemond River (9-2) at No. 2 Maury (11-0)

REGION 5B

No. 4 Varina (9-2) at No. 1 Highland Springs (11-0)

No. 3 Deep Run (11-0) at No. 2 Manchester (10-1)

REGION 5C

No. 5 Potomac Falls (5-6) at No. 1 Stone Bridge (9-1)

No. 3 Briar Woods (6-5) at No. 2 Woodgrove (6-4)

REGION 5D

No. 5 William Fleming (4-7) at No. 1 Mountain View (9-2)

No. 3 Patrick Henry (7-4) at No. 2 North Stafford (7-4)

REGION 4A

No. 5 Warwick (7-4) at No. 1 Lake Taylor (9-2)

No. 6 King’s Fork (4-7) at No. 2 Churchland (9-2)

REGION 4B

No. 4 PH-Ashland (8-3) at No. 1 Louisa County (11-0)

No. 7 Dinwiddie (6-5) at No. 3 Eastern View (10-1)

REGION 4C

D3 Loudoun Valley (6-4) at D1 Broad Run (11-0)

D2 Tuscarora (10-1) at NW1 Liberty-Bealeton (11-0)

REGION 4D

No. 5 George Washington (7-4) at No. 1 Salem (10-1)

No. 3 Pulaski County (9-2) at No. 2 E.C. Glass (10-1)

REGION 3A

No. 5 I.C. Norcom (7-4) at No. 1 Hopewell (11-0)

No. 3 Phoebus (10-1) at No. 2 York (11-0)

REGION 3B

No. 4 William Monroe (7-4) at No. 1 Goochland (10-1)

No. 3 Brentsville (8-3) at No. 2 James Monroe (8-3)

REGION 3C

No. 4 Liberty Christian (8-3) at No. 1 Heritage (10-1)

No. 3 Rockbridge County (9-2) at No. 2 Spotswood (11-0)

REGION 3D

No. 4 Hidden Valley (7-4) at No. 1 Lord Botetourt (11-0)

No. 3 Magna Vista (8-3) at No. 2 Northside (8-3)

REGION 2A

No. 4 Greensville County (8-3) at No. 1 Thomas Jefferson-Richmond (9-2)

No. 3 Poquoson (7-4) at No. 2 King William (8-3)

REGION 2B

No. 5 Strasburg (8-3) at No. 1 Stuarts Draft (10-1)

No. 6 East Rockingham (7-4) at No. 2 Buckingham County (10-1)

REGION 2C

No. 4 Glenvar (7-4) at No. 1 Appomattox County (9-2)

No. 3 Gretna (8-3) at No. 2 Radford (9-2)

REGION 2D

No. 4 Central-Wise (9-2) at No. 1 Ridgeview (9-2)

No. 3 Graham (9-2) at No. 2 Union (9-2)

REGION 1A

No. 4 Washington & Lee (6-5) at No. 1 Essex (10-1)

No. 6 West Point (7-4) at No. 2 Rappahannock (8-3)

REGION 1B

No. 5 Franklin (4-7) at No. 1 Riverheads (11-0)

No. 6 Altavista (4-7) at No. 2 Sussex Central (9-2)

REGION 1C

No. 4 Auburn (6-5) at No. 1 Galax (9-1)

No. 3 George Wythe (8-2) at No. 2 Narrows (11-0)

REGION 1D

No. 5 Holston (7-4) at No. 1 PH-Glade Spring (11-0)

No. 3 Chilhowie (9-2) at No. 2 J.I Burton (9-2)

VOLLEYBALL

VHSL CHAMPIONSHIPS

CLASS 6

Quarterfinals

Floyd Kellam 3, Massaponax 0

Battlefield 3, Ocean Lakes 0

Washington-Liberty 3, West Potomac 0

W.T. Woodson 3, South Lakes 0

Tuesday

Semifinals

Battlefield at Floyd Kellam

W.T. Woodson at Washington-Liberty

Friday

At Siegel Center, VCU

Championship

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

CLASS 5

Quarterfinals

Frank Cox 3, Mills Godwin 0

First Colonial 3, Atlee 1

North Stafford 3, Stone Bridge 0

Briar Woods 3, Albemarle

Tuesday

Semifinals

First Colonial at Frank Cox

Briar Woods at North Stafford

Friday

At Siegel Center, VCU

Championship

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

CLASS 4

Saturday

Quarterfinals

Warhill 3, PH-Ashland 0

Grafton 3, Courtland 0

Blacksburg 3, James Wood 2

Loudoun County 3, Jefferson Forest 0

Tuesday

Semifinals

Grafton at Warhill, 7 p.m.

Loudoun County at Blacksburg (25-4), 6 p.m.

Friday

At Siegel Center, VCU

Championship

Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.

CLASS 3

Quarterfinals

Tabb 3, Independence 2

Goochland 3, Park View-South Hill 0

Lord Botetourt 3, Fort Defiance 0

Rustburg 3, Hidden Valley 0

Tuesday

Semifinals

Goochland at Tabb

Rustburg (23-4) at Lord Botetourt (29-0), 6 p.m.

Saturday

At Salem Civic Center

Championship

Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.

CLASS 2

Quarterfinals

Poquoson 3, East Rockingham 2

Madison County 3, King William 0

Floyd County 3, Union 2

Radford 3, Gate City 0

Tuesday

Semifinals

Madison County at Poquoson

Floyd County (23-4) at Radford (17-8), 7 p.m.

Saturday

At Salem Civic Center

Championship

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

CLASS 1

Quarterfinals

Rappahannock 3, Rappahannock County 2

Riverheads 3, Middlesex 0

PH-Glade Spring 3, George Wythe 1

Auburn 3, Thomas Walker 0

Tuesday

Semifinals

Riverheads (22-3) at Rappahannock, 6 p.m.

Auburn (29-2) at PH-Glade Spring (31-1), 7 p.m.

Saturday

At Salem Civic Center

Championship

Semifinal winners, noon

