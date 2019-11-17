FOOTBALL
VHSL SECOND-ROUND PAIRINGS
REGION 6A
No. 4 Landstown (8-3) at No. 1 Oscar Smith (10-1)
No. 3 Thomas Dale (8-3) at No. 2 Ocean Lakes (8-3)
REGION 6B
No. 4 Massaponax (9-2) at No. 1 Freedom-Prince William (11-0)
No. 3 Colonial Forge (9-2) at No. 2 Patriot (10-1)
REGION 6C
No. 5 T.C. Williams (8-3) at No. 1 South County (11-0)
No. 3 Lake Braddock (9-2) at No. 2 Mount Vernon (10-1)
REGION 6D
No. 5 South Lakes (7-4) at No. 1 Westfield (11-0)
No. 3 Yorktown (10-1) at No. 2 James Madison (8-3)
REGION 5A
No. 5 Woodside (10-1) at No. 1 Salem-Virginia Beach (11-0)
No. 6 Nansemond River (9-2) at No. 2 Maury (11-0)
REGION 5B
No. 4 Varina (9-2) at No. 1 Highland Springs (11-0)
No. 3 Deep Run (11-0) at No. 2 Manchester (10-1)
REGION 5C
No. 5 Potomac Falls (5-6) at No. 1 Stone Bridge (9-1)
No. 3 Briar Woods (6-5) at No. 2 Woodgrove (6-4)
REGION 5D
No. 5 William Fleming (4-7) at No. 1 Mountain View (9-2)
No. 3 Patrick Henry (7-4) at No. 2 North Stafford (7-4)
REGION 4A
No. 5 Warwick (7-4) at No. 1 Lake Taylor (9-2)
No. 6 King’s Fork (4-7) at No. 2 Churchland (9-2)
REGION 4B
No. 4 PH-Ashland (8-3) at No. 1 Louisa County (11-0)
No. 7 Dinwiddie (6-5) at No. 3 Eastern View (10-1)
REGION 4C
D3 Loudoun Valley (6-4) at D1 Broad Run (11-0)
D2 Tuscarora (10-1) at NW1 Liberty-Bealeton (11-0)
REGION 4D
No. 5 George Washington (7-4) at No. 1 Salem (10-1)
No. 3 Pulaski County (9-2) at No. 2 E.C. Glass (10-1)
REGION 3A
No. 5 I.C. Norcom (7-4) at No. 1 Hopewell (11-0)
No. 3 Phoebus (10-1) at No. 2 York (11-0)
REGION 3B
No. 4 William Monroe (7-4) at No. 1 Goochland (10-1)
No. 3 Brentsville (8-3) at No. 2 James Monroe (8-3)
REGION 3C
No. 4 Liberty Christian (8-3) at No. 1 Heritage (10-1)
No. 3 Rockbridge County (9-2) at No. 2 Spotswood (11-0)
REGION 3D
No. 4 Hidden Valley (7-4) at No. 1 Lord Botetourt (11-0)
No. 3 Magna Vista (8-3) at No. 2 Northside (8-3)
REGION 2A
No. 4 Greensville County (8-3) at No. 1 Thomas Jefferson-Richmond (9-2)
No. 3 Poquoson (7-4) at No. 2 King William (8-3)
REGION 2B
No. 5 Strasburg (8-3) at No. 1 Stuarts Draft (10-1)
No. 6 East Rockingham (7-4) at No. 2 Buckingham County (10-1)
REGION 2C
No. 4 Glenvar (7-4) at No. 1 Appomattox County (9-2)
No. 3 Gretna (8-3) at No. 2 Radford (9-2)
REGION 2D
No. 4 Central-Wise (9-2) at No. 1 Ridgeview (9-2)
No. 3 Graham (9-2) at No. 2 Union (9-2)
REGION 1A
No. 4 Washington & Lee (6-5) at No. 1 Essex (10-1)
No. 6 West Point (7-4) at No. 2 Rappahannock (8-3)
REGION 1B
No. 5 Franklin (4-7) at No. 1 Riverheads (11-0)
No. 6 Altavista (4-7) at No. 2 Sussex Central (9-2)
REGION 1C
No. 4 Auburn (6-5) at No. 1 Galax (9-1)
No. 3 George Wythe (8-2) at No. 2 Narrows (11-0)
REGION 1D
No. 5 Holston (7-4) at No. 1 PH-Glade Spring (11-0)
No. 3 Chilhowie (9-2) at No. 2 J.I Burton (9-2)
8
VOLLEYBALL
VHSL CHAMPIONSHIPS
CLASS 6
Quarterfinals
Floyd Kellam 3, Massaponax 0
Battlefield 3, Ocean Lakes 0
Washington-Liberty 3, West Potomac 0
W.T. Woodson 3, South Lakes 0
Tuesday
Semifinals
Battlefield at Floyd Kellam
W.T. Woodson at Washington-Liberty
Friday
At Siegel Center, VCU
Championship
Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.
CLASS 5
Quarterfinals
Frank Cox 3, Mills Godwin 0
First Colonial 3, Atlee 1
North Stafford 3, Stone Bridge 0
Briar Woods 3, Albemarle
Tuesday
Semifinals
First Colonial at Frank Cox
Briar Woods at North Stafford
Friday
At Siegel Center, VCU
Championship
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
CLASS 4
Saturday
Quarterfinals
Warhill 3, PH-Ashland 0
Grafton 3, Courtland 0
Blacksburg 3, James Wood 2
Loudoun County 3, Jefferson Forest 0
Tuesday
Semifinals
Grafton at Warhill, 7 p.m.
Loudoun County at Blacksburg (25-4), 6 p.m.
Friday
At Siegel Center, VCU
Championship
Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.
CLASS 3
Quarterfinals
Tabb 3, Independence 2
Goochland 3, Park View-South Hill 0
Lord Botetourt 3, Fort Defiance 0
Rustburg 3, Hidden Valley 0
Tuesday
Semifinals
Goochland at Tabb
Rustburg (23-4) at Lord Botetourt (29-0), 6 p.m.
Saturday
At Salem Civic Center
Championship
Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.
CLASS 2
Quarterfinals
Poquoson 3, East Rockingham 2
Madison County 3, King William 0
Floyd County 3, Union 2
Radford 3, Gate City 0
Tuesday
Semifinals
Madison County at Poquoson
Floyd County (23-4) at Radford (17-8), 7 p.m.
Saturday
At Salem Civic Center
Championship
Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.
CLASS 1
Quarterfinals
Rappahannock 3, Rappahannock County 2
Riverheads 3, Middlesex 0
PH-Glade Spring 3, George Wythe 1
Auburn 3, Thomas Walker 0
Tuesday
Semifinals
Riverheads (22-3) at Rappahannock, 6 p.m.
Auburn (29-2) at PH-Glade Spring (31-1), 7 p.m.
Saturday
At Salem Civic Center
Championship
Semifinal winners, noon
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.