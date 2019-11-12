Football

VHSL REGION PAIRINGS

REGION 6A

No. 8 Western Branch (4-6) at No. 1 Oscar Smith (9-1)

No. 5 Franklin County (6-4) at No. 4 Landstown (7-3), Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Grassfield (5-5) at No. 3 Thomas Dale (7-3)

No. 7 Cosby (5-5) at No. 2 Ocean Lakes (7-3)

REGION 6B

No. 8 John Champe (6-4) at No. 1 Freedom-Prince William (10-0)

No. 5 Stonewall Jackson-Manassas (8-2) at No. 4 Massaponax (8-2)

No. 6 Gar-Field (7-3) at No. 3 Colonial Forge (8-2)

No. 7 C.D. Hylton (5-5) at No. 2 Patriot (9-1)

REGION 6C

No. 8 Falls Church (6-4) at No. 1 South County (10-0)

No. 5 T.C. Williams (7-3) at No. 4 West Springfield (6-4)

No. 6 James Robinson (5-5) at No. 3 Lake Braddock (8-2)

No. 7 Justice (6-4) at No. 2 Mount Vernon (9-1)

REGION 6D

No. 8 Wakefield (5-5) at No. 1 Westfield (10-0)

No. 5 South Lakes (6-4) at No. 4 Chantilly (8-2)

No. 6 George Marshall (6-4) at No. 3 Yorktown (9-1)

No. 7 Centreville (4-6) at No. 2 James Madison (7-3)

REGION 5A

No. 8 Frank Cox (6-4) at No. 1 Salem-Virginia Beach (10-0)

No. 5 Woodside (9-1) at No. 4 Princess Anne (8-2)

No. 6 Nansemond River (8-2) at No. 3 Indian River (8-2)

No. 7 Deep Creek (7-3) at No. 2 Maury (10-0)

REGION 5B

No. 8 Henrico (6-4) at No. 1 Highland Springs (10-0)

No. 5 Clover Hill (8-2) at No. 4 Varina (8-2)

No. 6 Prince George (7-3) at No. 3 Deep Run (10-0)

No. 7 Douglas Freeman (7-3) at No. 2 Manchester (9-1)

REGION 5C

No. 1 Stone Bridge (9-1), bye

No. 5 Potomac Falls (4-6) at No. 4 Riverside (6-4)

No. 6 R.E. Lee-Springfield (1-9) at No. 3 Briar Woods (5-5)

No. 2 Woodgrove (6-4), bye

REGION 5D

No. 8 Stafford (2-8) at No. 1 Mountain View (8-2)

No. 5 William Fleming (3-7) at No. 4 Harrisonburg (5-5), Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Albemarle (3-7) at No. 3 Patrick Henry (6-4), Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Brooke Point (1-9) at No. 2 North Stafford (6-4)

REGION 4A

No. 8 Great Bridge (3-7) at No. 1 Lake Taylor (8-2)

No. 5 Warwick (6-4) at No. 4 Hampton (7-3)

No. 6 King’s Fork (3-7) at No. 3 Warhill (8-2)

No. 7 Menchville (4-6) at No. 2 Churchland (8-2)

REGION 4B

No. 8 King George (6-4) vs. No. 1 Louisa County (10-0)

No. 5 Spotsylvania (7-3) at No. 4 PH-Ashland (7-3)

No. 6 Huguenot (6-4) at Eastern View (9-1)

No. 7 Dinwiddie (5-5) at No. 2 Monacan (8-2)

REGION 4C

No. 4NW Millbrook (7-3) at No. 1D Broad Run (10-0)

No. 3D Loudoun Valley (6-4) at No. 2NW John Handley (8-2)

No. 3NW Sherando (7-3) at No. 2D Tuscarora (9-1)

No. 4D Loudoun County (6-4) at No. 1NW Liberty-Bealeton (10-0)

REGION 4D

No. 8 Amherst County (2-8) at No. 1 Salem (9-1), Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 5 George Washington (7-3) at No. 4 Halifax County (7-3)

No. 6 Blacksburg (6-4) at No. 3 Pulaski County (8-2), Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Jefferson Forest (6-4) at No. 2 E.C. Glass (9-1), Thursday, 7 p.m.

REGION 3A

No. 8 Southampton (6-4) at No. 1 Hopewell (10-0)

No. 5 I.C. Norcom (6-4) at No. 4 Lafayette (9-1)

No. 6 Tabb (5-5) at No. 3 Phoebus (9-1)

No. 7 Petersburg (5-5) at No. 2 York (10-0)

REGION 3B

No. 8 Independence (2-8) at No. 1 Goochland (9-1)

No. 5 Skyline (5-5) at No. 4 William Monroe (6-4)

No. 6 George Mason (4-6) at No. 3 Brentsville (7-3)

No. 7 Central-Woodstock (4-6) at No. 2 James Monroe (7-3)

REGION 3C

No. 8 Western Albemarle (4-6) at No. 1 Heritage (9-1)

No. 5 Turner Ashby (6-4) at No. 4 Liberty Christian (7-3)

No. 6 Brookville (4-6) at No. 3 Rockbridge County (8-2), Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Fluvanna County (5-5) at No. 2 Spotswood (10-0)

REGION 3D

No. 8 William Byrd (3-7) at No. 1 Lord Botetourt (10-0), Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Christiansburg (5-5) at No. 4 Hidden Valley (6-4), Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Bassett (6-4) at No. 3 Magna Vista (7-3), Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Abingdon (5-5) at No. 2 Northside (7-3), Friday, 7 p.m.

REGION 2A

No. 8 Brunswick (5-5) at No. 1 Thomas Jefferson-Richmond (8-2)

No. 5 Nottoway (7-3) at No. 4 Greensville County (7-3)

No. 6 John Marshall (6-4) at No. 3 Poquoson (6-4)

No. 7 Amelia County (6-4) at No. 2 King William (7-3)

REGION 2B

No. 8 Buffalo Gap (6-4) at No. 1 Stuarts Draft (9-1)

No. 5 Strasburg (7-3) at No. 4 Luray (8-2)

No. 6 East Rockingham (6-4) at No. 3 Clarke County (8-2)

No. 7 Page County (7-3) at No. 2 Buckingham County (9-1)

REGION 2C

No. 8 Chatham (6-4) at No. 1 Appomattox County (8-2)

No. 5 Floyd County (6-4) at No. 4 Glenvar (6-4), Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Dan River (6-4) at No. 3 Gretna (7-3)

No. 7 Patrick County (5-5) at No. 2 Radford (8-2), Friday, 7 p.m.

REGION 2D

No. 8 Marion (3-7) at No. 1 Ridgeview (8-2), Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Richlands (6-4) at No. 4 Central-Wise (8-2)

No. 6 Tazewell (7-3) at No. 3 Graham (8-2)

No. 7 Gate City (4-6) at No. 2 Union (8-2)

REGION 1A

No. 8 Mathews (2-8) at No. 1 Essex (9-1)

No. 5 Colonial Beach (6-4) at No. 4 Washington & Lee (5-5)

No. 6 West Point (6-4) at No. 3 King & Queen (8-2)

No. 7 Northumberland (5-5) at No. 2 Rappahannock (7-3)

REGION 1B

No. 8 Rappahannock County (1-9) at No. 1 Riverheads (10-0)

No. 5 Franklin (3-7) at No. 4 Central-Lunenburg (5-5)

No. 6 Altavista (3-7) at No. 3 William Campbell (5-5)

No. 7 Surry County (2-8) at No. 2 Sussex Central (8-2)

REGION 1C

No. 8 Eastern Montgomery (2-8) at No. 1 Galax (8-1), Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Auburn (5-5) at No. 4 Covington (6-4), Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Parry McCluer (3-7) at No. 3 George Wythe (7-2), Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Grayson County (3-7) at No. 2 Narrows (10-0), Friday, 7 p.m.

REGION 1D

No. 8 Honaker (5-5) at No. 1 PH-Glade Spring (10-0)

No. 5 Holston (6-4) at No. 4 Eastside (5-5)

No. 6 Thomas Walker (6-4) at No. 3 Chilhowie (8-2), Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Castlewood (6-4) at No. 2 J.I. Burton (8-2)

VISAA FINALS

DIVISION I

No. 2 Benedictine (8-2) at No. 1 St. Christopher’s (10-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.

DIVISION II

No. 2 Blue Ridge (8-3) at No. 1 North Cross (10-1)

Saturday, 1 p.m.

DIVISION III

No. 3 St. Michael The Archangel (9-1) at No. 1 Roanoke Catholic (9-1), Friday, 7 p.m.

volleyball

Tuesday’s games (unless noted)

REGION 5D

Championship

North Stafford 3, Albemarle 1

REGION 4D

Championship

Blacksburg 3, Jefferson Forest 1

REGION 3C

Championship

Rustburg 3, Fort Defiance 0

REGION 3D

Championship

Lord Botetourt 3, Hidden Valley 0

REGION 2C

At Christiansburg H.S.

Championship

Radford 3, Floyd County 2

REGION 2D

At Virginia H.S., Bristol

Championship

Union 3, Gate City 0

REGION 1C

At Auburn H.S.

Championship

Auburn 3, George Wythe 0

REGION 1D

At Eastside H.S., Coeburn

Semifinals

Thomas Walker 3, Holston 1

PH-Glade Spring 3, Eastside 0

Wednesday

At Eastside H.S., Coeburn

Championship

Thomas Walker vs. PH-Glade Spring, 6p.m.

