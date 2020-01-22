Scores, schedule n Top 25 men
MONDAY
No. 1 Baylor 61, Oklahoma 57
No. 14 West Virginia 97, Texas 59
TUESDAY
No. 3 Kansas 81, Kansas St. 60
No. 4 San Diego State 72, Wyoming 55
No. 8 Duke 89, Miami 59
No. 9 Villanova 76, No. 13 Butler 61
No. 15 Kentucky 89, Georgia 79
No. 17 Maryland 77, Northwestern 66
TCU 65, No. 18 Texas Tech 54
No. 21 Illinois 79, Purdue 62
WEDNESDAY
No. 6 Louisville 68, Georgia Tech 64
No. 7 Dayton 86, St. Bonaventure 60
No. 10 Seton Hall vs. Providence, late
No. 16 Auburn 80, South Carolina 67
No. 19 Iowa vs. No. 24 Rutgers, late
No. 20 Memphis at Tulsa, late
THURSDAY
No. 11 Michigan State at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.
No. 12 Oregon vs. Southern Cal, 11 p.m.
No. 23 Colorado vs. Washington St., 10 p.m.
No. 25 Houston vs. UConn, 9 p.m.
n In the region
Wednesday Men
Wofford 66, VMI 54 W&L 70, Roanoke 64 Lynchburg 78, Ferrum 52
Wednesday Women
Lynchburg 73, Ferrum 47
Hollins 61, Randolph 58, OT
Thursday Men
Radford at UNC Asheville, 6 p.m.
Thursday Women
Boston College at Va. Tech, 7 p.m.
UVa at Louisville, 8 p.m.
RESULTS & SCHEDULE
TUESDAY
Clemson 71, Wake Forest 68
Duke 89, Miami 59
WEDNESDAY
Va. Tech 79, N. Carolina 77, 2OT
Louisville 68, Georgia Tech 64
Syracuse 84, Notre Dame 82
Boston College at Pitt, late
SATURDAY
Pittsburgh at Syracuse, noon
Miami at North Carolina, noon
Clemson at Louisville, 2 p.m.
Va. Tech at Boston College, 2 p.m.
N.C. State at Ga. Tech, 4 p.m.
Notre Dame at Florida St., 8 p.m.
