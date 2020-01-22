Scores, schedule n Top 25 men

MONDAY

No. 1 Baylor 61, Oklahoma 57

No. 14 West Virginia 97, Texas 59

TUESDAY

No. 3 Kansas 81, Kansas St. 60

No. 4 San Diego State 72, Wyoming 55

No. 8 Duke 89, Miami 59

No. 9 Villanova 76, No. 13 Butler 61

No. 15 Kentucky 89, Georgia 79

No. 17 Maryland 77, Northwestern 66

TCU 65, No. 18 Texas Tech 54

No. 21 Illinois 79, Purdue 62

WEDNESDAY

No. 6 Louisville 68, Georgia Tech 64

No. 7 Dayton 86, St. Bonaventure 60

No. 10 Seton Hall vs. Providence, late

No. 16 Auburn 80, South Carolina 67

No. 19 Iowa vs. No. 24 Rutgers, late

No. 20 Memphis at Tulsa, late

THURSDAY

No. 11 Michigan State at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.

No. 12 Oregon vs. Southern Cal, 11 p.m.

No. 23 Colorado vs. Washington St., 10 p.m.

No. 25 Houston vs. UConn, 9 p.m.

n In the region

Wednesday Men

Wofford 66, VMI 54 W&L 70, Roanoke 64 Lynchburg 78, Ferrum 52

Wednesday Women

Lynchburg 73, Ferrum 47

Hollins 61, Randolph 58, OT

Thursday Men

Radford at UNC Asheville, 6 p.m.

Thursday Women

Boston College at Va. Tech, 7 p.m.

UVa at Louisville, 8 p.m.

RESULTS & SCHEDULE

TUESDAY

Clemson 71, Wake Forest 68

Duke 89, Miami 59

WEDNESDAY

Va. Tech 79, N. Carolina 77, 2OT

Louisville 68, Georgia Tech 64

Syracuse 84, Notre Dame 82

Boston College at Pitt, late

SATURDAY

Pittsburgh at Syracuse, noon

Miami at North Carolina, noon

Clemson at Louisville, 2 p.m.

Va. Tech at Boston College, 2 p.m.

N.C. State at Ga. Tech, 4 p.m.

Notre Dame at Florida St., 8 p.m.

