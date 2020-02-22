Scores, schedule n Top 25 men
saturDAY
No. 3 Kansas 64, No. 1 Baylor 61
No. 2 Gonzaga at No. 23 BYU, late
No. 4 San Diego State 63 vs. UNLV 66
No. 5 Dayton 80, Duquesne 70
No. 6 Duke 88 vs. Virginia Tech 64
No. 8 Florida State 67, N.C. State 61
No. 10 Kentucky 65, Florida 59
No. 11 Louisville 72, North Carolina 55
No. 12 Villanova 64, Xavier 55
No. 13 Auburn 73, Tennessee 66
No. 14 Oregon at No. 24 Arizona, late
TCU 67, No. 17 West Virginia 60
UCLA 70, No. 18 Colorado 63
Providence 84, No. 19 Marquette 72
Memphis 60, No. 22 Houston 59
sUNDAY
No. 7 Maryland at No. 25 Ohio St., 4 p.m.
No. 9 Penn State at Indiana, Noon
No. 15 Creighton vs. No. 21 Butler, 4 p.m.
No. 16 Seton Hall vs. St. John’s, 2 p.m.
