SATURDAY

No. 1 Kansas 62, Kansas State 58

TCU 75, No. 2 Baylor 72

No. 3 Gonzaga 86, Saint Mary’s 76

No. 5 San Diego State 83, Nevada 76

Clemson 70, No. 6 Florida State 69

Virginia 52, No. 7 Duke 50

No. 8 Kentucky 73, No. 15 Auburn 66

No. 24 Michigan St. 78, No. 9 Maryland 66

Providence 58, No. 12 Villanova 54

No. 13 Seton Hall 88, Marquette 79

No. 18 Iowa 77, No. 16 Penn State 68

No. 17 BYU 81, Pepperdine 64

Oklahoma 73, No. 20 West Virginia 62

Texas 68, No. 22 Texas Tech 58

SUNDAY

St. John’s 91, No. 10 Creighton 71

No. 25 Houston 68, Cincinnati 55

No. 19 Michigan at No. 23 Ohio St., 4 p.m.

No. 11 Louisville 68, Virginia Tech 52

No. 21 Colorado at Stanford, 6 p.m.

MONDAY

No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 22 Texas Tech, 9 p.m.

No. 7 Duke vs. N.C. State, 7 p.m.

