Scores, schedule n Top 25 men

MonDAY

No. 1 Baylor at Texas, late

No. 7 Duke 70, No. 8 Florida State, 65

No. 24 Texas Tech vs. TCU, late

TUESDAY

No. 4 San Diego St. vs. N. Mexico, 11 p.m.

No. 6 Dayton vs. Rhode Island, 7:30 p.m.

No. 9 Maryland vs. Nebraska, 8:30 p.m.

No. 12 Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.

No. 13 Penn State at Purdue, 6:30 p.m.

No. 22 Illinois vs. Michigan State, 9 p.m.

No. 25 LSU vs. Missouri, 9 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

No. 3 Kansas at No. 14 WVU, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Louisville at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.

No. 10 Seton Hall vs. No. 23 Creighton, 6:30 p.m.

No. 11 Auburn vs. Alabama, 7 p.m.

No. 15 Villanova vs. No. 18 Marquette, 8:30 p.m.

No. 19 Butler vs. Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

No. 20 Houston at South Florida, 9 p.m.

