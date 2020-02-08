Scores, schedule n Top 25 men
SATURDAY
No. 1 Baylor 78, Oklahoma State 70 No. 2 Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s, late No. 3 Kansas 60, TCU 46 No. 4 San Diego State 89, Air Force 74 No. 5 Louisville 80, Virginia 73 No. 6 Dayton 71, Saint Louis 65 No. 7 Duke 98, North Carolina 96, OT No. 8 Florida State 99, Miami 81 No. 12 Seton Hall 70, No. 10 Villanova 64 No. 11 Auburn 91, No. 18 LSU 90, OT Oklahoma 69, No. 13 West Virginia 59 No. 14 Oregon at Oregon State, late No. 15 Kentucky 77, Tennessee 64 Michigan 77, No. 16 Michigan State 68 No. 17 Iowa 96, Nebraska 72 No. 21 Creighton 94, St. John’s 82 No. 22 Penn State 83, Minnesota 77 No. 23 Arizona vs. UCLA, late No. 24 Colorado 81, Stanford 74
SUNDAY
No. 19 Butler at Marquette, noon No. 25 Houston vs. Wichita State, 3 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.