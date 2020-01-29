Scores, schedule n Top 25 men

LATE tuesday

No. 9 Duke 79, Pittsburgh 67

WEDNESDAY

No. 1 Baylor at Iowa State, late No. 4 San Diego State at New Mexico, late No. 6 Louisville at Boston College, late No. 7 Dayton 73, Duquesne 69 No. 10 Seton Hall 64, DePaul 57 No. 12 West Virginia at Texas Tech, late No. 13 Kentucky 71, Vanderbilt 62 No. 14 Michigan St. 79, Northwestern 50 No. 21 Houston 69, East Carolina 59 No. 22 LSU 90, Alabama 76 No. 24 Penn State vs. Indiana, late

THURSDAY

No. 2 Gonzaga at Santa Clara, 10:30 p.m. No. 11 Oregon at California, 9 p.m. No. 15 Maryland vs. No. 18 Iowa, 8:30 p.m.

No. 19 Illinois vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m. No. 20 Colorado at UCLA, 11 p.m.

Tags

Load comments