Scores, schedule n Top 25 men
saturday
No. 1 Gonzaga vs. BYU, late No. 2 Baylor 75, Oklahoma State 68 No. 11 Louisville 79, No. 3 Duke 73 Florida 69, No. 4 Auburn 47 DePaul 79, No. 5 Butler 66 No. 6 Kansas 66, Texas 57 No. 7 San Diego State vs. Nevada, late No. 8 Oregon 64, Washington 61, OT No. 9 Florida State 83, Miami 79, OT No. 10 Kentucky 73, Arkansas 66 Kansas State 84, No. 12 West Virginia 68 No. 14 Villanova 61, UConn 55 Houston 65, No. 16 Wichita State 54 No. 17 Maryland 57, Purdue 50 No. 18 Seton Hall 82, St. John’s 79 Arizona 75, No. 20 Colorado 54 Penn State 90, No. 21 Ohio State 76 No. 23 Texas Tech 72, Iowa State 52 No. 24 Illinois 75, Northwestern 71 No. 25 Creighton 78, Providence 74
MONDAY
No. 2 Baylor vs. Oklahoma, 9 p.m. No. 12 West Virginia vs. Texas, 7 p.m.
