Scores, schedule n Top 25 men
THURSDAY
No. 2 Gonzaga vs. Loyola Marymount, late
No. 23 Arizona vs. Southern Cal, late
No. 24 Colorado vs. California, late
No. 25 Houston vs. Tulane, late
FRIDAY
No. 9 Maryland at No. 20 Illinois, 8 p.m.
SATURDAY
No. 1 Baylor vs. Oklahoma State, 6 p.m. No. 2 Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s, 10 p.m. No. 3 Kansas at TCU, noon No. 4 San Diego State at Air Force, 8 p.m. No. 5 Louisville vs. Virginia, 4 p.m. No. 6 Dayton vs. Saint Louis, 2 p.m. No. 7 Duke at North Carolina, 6 p.m. No. 8 Florida State vs. Miami, noon No. 10 Villanova vs. No. 12 Seton Hall, 2:30 p.m. No. 11 Auburn vs. No. 18 LSU, noon No. 13 West Virginia at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.
No. 14 Oregon at Oregon State, 10:30 p.m.
No. 15 Kentucky at Tennessee, 1 p.m. No. 16 Michigan State at Michigan, noon No. 17 Iowa vs. Nebraska, 6 p.m. No. 21 Creighton vs. St. John’s, 6 p.m. No. 22 Penn State vs. Minnesota, 4 p.m. No. 23 Arizona vs. UCLA, 10 p.m. No. 24 Colorado vs. Stanford, 6 p.m.
