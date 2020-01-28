Scores, schedule n Top 25 men

MONDAY

No. 3 Kansas 65, Oklahoma State 50 No. 18 Iowa 68, Wisconsin 62

TUESDAY

Virginia 61, No. 5 Florida State 56 No. 8 Villanova 79, St. John’s 59 No. 9 Duke vs. Pittsburgh, late No. 16 Butler at Georgetown, late No. 17 Auburn at Mississippi, late No. 25 Rutgers 70, Purdue 59

WEDNESDAY

No. 1 Baylor at Iowa State, 9 p.m. No. 4 San Diego State at New Mexico, 9 p.m. No. 6 Louisville at Boston College, 9 p.m. No. 7 Dayton at Duquesne, 7 p.m. No. 10 Seton Hall vs. DePaul, 6:30 p.m. No. 12 West Virginia at Texas Tech, 8 p.m. No. 13 Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt, 6:30 p.m. No. 14 Michigan State vs. Northwestern, 6:30 p.m. No. 21 Houston at East Carolina, 7 p.m. No. 22 LSU vs. Alabama, 7 p.m. No. 24 Penn State vs. Indiana, 8:30 p.m.

