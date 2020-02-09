Scores, schedule n Top 25 men

SATURDAY

No. 1 Baylor 78, Oklahoma State 70 No. 2 Gonzaga 90, Saint Mary’s 60 No. 3 Kansas 60, TCU 46 No. 4 San Diego State 89, Air Force 74 No. 5 Louisville 80, Virginia 73 No. 6 Dayton 71, Saint Louis 65 No. 7 Duke 98, North Carolina 96, OT No. 8 Florida State 99, Miami 81 No. 12 Seton Hall 70, No. 10 Villanova 64 No. 11 Auburn 91, No. 18 LSU 90, OT Oklahoma 69, No. 13 West Virginia 59 Oregon State 63, No. 14 Oregon 53 No. 15 Kentucky 77, Tennessee 64 Michigan 77, No. 16 Michigan State 68 No. 17 Iowa 96, Nebraska 72 No. 21 Creighton 94, St. John’s 82 No. 22 Penn State 83, Minnesota 77 UCLA 65, No. 23 Arizona 52 No. 24 Colorado 81, Stanford 74

SUNDAY

Marquette 76, No. 19 Butler 57 No. 25 Houston 76, Wichita State 43

