Scores, schedule n Top 25 men
SATURDAY
No. 1 Kansas 62, Kansas State 58
TCU 75, No. 2 Baylor 72
No. 3 Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary’s, late
No. 5 San Diego State at Nevada, late
Clemson 70, No. 6 Florida State 69
No. 7 Duke at Virginia, 6 p.m.
No. 8 Kentucky 73, No. 15 Auburn 66
No. 9 Maryland vs. No. 24 Mich. St., late
Providence 58, No. 12 Villanova 54
No. 13 Seton Hall 88, Marquette 79
No. 18 Iowa 77, No. 16 Penn State 68
No. 17 BYU 81, Pepperdine 64
Oklahoma 73, No. 20 West Virginia 62
Texas 68, No. 22 Texas Tech 58
SUNDAY
No. 10 Creighton at St. John’s, noon
No. 25 Houston vs. Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
No. 19 Michigan at No. 23 Ohio St., 4 p.m.
No. 11 Louisville vs. Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.
No. 21 Colorado at Stanford, 6 p.m.
