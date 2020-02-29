Scores, schedule n Top 25 men

SATURDAY

No. 1 Kansas 62, Kansas State 58

TCU 75, No. 2 Baylor 72

No. 3 Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary’s, late

No. 5 San Diego State at Nevada, late

Clemson 70, No. 6 Florida State 69

No. 7 Duke at Virginia, 6 p.m.

No. 8 Kentucky 73, No. 15 Auburn 66

No. 9 Maryland vs. No. 24 Mich. St., late

Providence 58, No. 12 Villanova 54

No. 13 Seton Hall 88, Marquette 79

No. 18 Iowa 77, No. 16 Penn State 68

No. 17 BYU 81, Pepperdine 64

Oklahoma 73, No. 20 West Virginia 62

Texas 68, No. 22 Texas Tech 58

SUNDAY

No. 10 Creighton at St. John’s, noon

No. 25 Houston vs. Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

No. 19 Michigan at No. 23 Ohio St., 4 p.m.

No. 11 Louisville vs. Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.

No. 21 Colorado at Stanford, 6 p.m.

