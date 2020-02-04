Scores, schedule n Top 25 men

MONDAY

No. 1 Baylor 73, Kansas State 67

No. 3 Kansas 69, Texas 58

No. 8 Florida State 65, North Carolina 59

TUESDAY

No. 7 Duke 63, Boston College 55

No. 9 Maryland 56, Rutgers 51

No. 11 Auburn 79, Arkansas 76 (OT)

No. 15 Kentucky vs. Mississippi State, late

No. 16 Michigan State vs. No. 22 Penn State, late

Wednesday

No. 5 Louisville vs. Wake Forest, 9 p.m.

No. 10 Villanova at No. 19 Butler, 6:30 p.m.

No. 12 Seton Hall at Georgetown, 8:30 p.m.

No. 13 West Virginia vs. Iowa State, 7 p.m.

No. 17 Iowa at Purdue, 7 p.m.

No. 18 LSU at Vanderbilt, 9 p.m.

No. 21 Creighton at Providence, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

No. 2 Gonzaga vs. Loyola Marymount, 9 p.m.

No. 23 Arizona vs. Southern Cal, 9 p.m.

No. 24 Colorado vs. California, 8 p.m.

No. 25 Houston vs. Tulane, 9 p.m.

FRIDAY

