Scores, schedule n Top 25 men
MONDAY
No. 1 Baylor 73, Kansas State 67
No. 3 Kansas 69, Texas 58
No. 8 Florida State 65, North Carolina 59
TUESDAY
No. 7 Duke 63, Boston College 55
No. 9 Maryland 56, Rutgers 51
No. 11 Auburn 79, Arkansas 76 (OT)
No. 15 Kentucky vs. Mississippi State, late
No. 16 Michigan State vs. No. 22 Penn State, late
Wednesday
No. 5 Louisville vs. Wake Forest, 9 p.m.
No. 10 Villanova at No. 19 Butler, 6:30 p.m.
No. 12 Seton Hall at Georgetown, 8:30 p.m.
No. 13 West Virginia vs. Iowa State, 7 p.m.
No. 17 Iowa at Purdue, 7 p.m.
No. 18 LSU at Vanderbilt, 9 p.m.
No. 21 Creighton at Providence, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
No. 2 Gonzaga vs. Loyola Marymount, 9 p.m.
No. 23 Arizona vs. Southern Cal, 9 p.m.
No. 24 Colorado vs. California, 8 p.m.
No. 25 Houston vs. Tulane, 9 p.m.
FRIDAY
