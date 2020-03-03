Scores, schedule n Top 25 men
SATURDAY
No. 1 Kansas 62, Kansas State 58
TCU 75, No. 2 Baylor 72
No. 3 Gonzaga 86, Saint Mary’s 76
No. 5 San Diego State 83, Nevada 76
Clemson 70, No. 6 Florida State 69
Virginia 52, No. 7 Duke 50
No. 8 Kentucky 73, No. 15 Auburn 66
No. 24 Michigan St. 78, No. 9 Maryland 66
Providence 58, No. 12 Villanova 54
No. 13 Seton Hall 88, Marquette 79
No. 18 Iowa 77, No. 16 Penn State 68
No. 17 BYU 81, Pepperdine 64
Oklahoma 73, No. 20 West Virginia 62
Texas 68, No. 22 Texas Tech 58
SUNDAY
St. John’s 91, No. 10 Creighton 71
No. 25 Houston 68, Cincinnati 55
No. 23 Ohio State 77, No. 19 Michigan 63
No. 11 Louisville 68, Virginia Tech 52
Stanford 72, No. 21 Colorado 64
MONDAY
No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 22 Texas Tech, 9 p.m.
No. 7 Duke vs. N.C. State, 7 p.m.
