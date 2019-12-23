Scores, schedule n Top 25 men

MONDAY

No. 18 Dayton 81, Grambling State 53

No. 21 Washington at Hawaii, late

WEDNESDAY

No. 18 Washington vs. TBD in Hawaii

SATURDAY No. 3 Louisville at No. 19 Kentucky, 3:45 p.m.

No. 4 Duke vs. Brown, 11:30 a.m.

No. 9 Memphis vs. New Orleans, 1:30 p.m.

No. 12 Butler vs. UL Monroe, 4 p.m.

No. 15 San Diego State vs. Cal Poly, 7 p.m.

No. 17 Florida State vs. N. Alabama, 2 p.m.

SUNDAY No. 2 Ohio St. vs. No. 22 West Virginia, noon No. 5 Kansas at Stanford, 3 p.m. No. 6 Oregon vs. Alabama State, 4 p.m. No. 8 Auburn vs. Lipscomb, 4 p.m. No. 11 Michigan vs. UMass Lowell, 2 p.m. No. 13 Maryland vs. Bryant, noon No. 14 Michigan St. vs. W. Michigan, 8 p.m. No. 16 Virginia vs. Navy, 4 p.m. No. 20 Penn State vs. Cornell, noon No. 23 Texas Tech vs. CSU Bakersfield, 4 p.m. No. 25 Iowa vs. Kennesaw State, 4 p.m.

Load comments