Scores, schedule n Top 25 men
LATE FRIDAY No. 6 Butler 70, Providence 58
SATURDAY No. 1 Gonzaga 87, Loyola-Marymount 62 No. 2 Duke vs. Wake Forest, late No. 4 Baylor 67, No. 3 Kansas 55 No. 5 Auburn 82, Georgia 60 No. 7 San Diego State vs. Boise State, late No. 9 Oregon vs. Arizona State, late Indiana 66, No. 11 Ohio State 54 No. 13 Louisville 67, Notre Dame 64 No. 14 Kentucky 76, Alabama 67 No. 15 Dayton 88, UMass 60 No. 16 Villanova 80, Georgetown 66 No. 17 WVU 66, No. 22 Texas Tech 54 Syracuse 63, No. 18 Virginia 55, OT Wisconsin 58, No. 20 Penn State 49
SUNDAY No. 8 Michigan State at Purdue, noon No. 19 Michigan at Minnesota, 1 p.m. No. 21 Memphis at South Florida, 4 p.m. No. 23 Wichita State at UConn, noon No. 24 Arizona at Oregon State, 10 p.m. No. 25 Colorado vs. Utah, 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.