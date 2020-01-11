Scores, schedule n Top 25 men

LATE FRIDAY No. 6 Butler 70, Providence 58

SATURDAY No. 1 Gonzaga 87, Loyola-Marymount 62 No. 2 Duke vs. Wake Forest, late No. 4 Baylor 67, No. 3 Kansas 55 No. 5 Auburn 82, Georgia 60 No. 7 San Diego State vs. Boise State, late No. 9 Oregon vs. Arizona State, late Indiana 66, No. 11 Ohio State 54 No. 13 Louisville 67, Notre Dame 64 No. 14 Kentucky 76, Alabama 67 No. 15 Dayton 88, UMass 60 No. 16 Villanova 80, Georgetown 66 No. 17 WVU 66, No. 22 Texas Tech 54 Syracuse 63, No. 18 Virginia 55, OT Wisconsin 58, No. 20 Penn State 49

SUNDAY No. 8 Michigan State at Purdue, noon No. 19 Michigan at Minnesota, 1 p.m. No. 21 Memphis at South Florida, 4 p.m. No. 23 Wichita State at UConn, noon No. 24 Arizona at Oregon State, 10 p.m. No. 25 Colorado vs. Utah, 6 p.m.

Tags

Load comments