The brand new Melrose Library brings high-level writers, readers and conversation to Roanoke this week, when two National Book Award winners discuss writing, race and community.
Historian Ibram X. Kendi (whose “Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America,” won the award for nonfiction in 2016) and poet Justin Phillip Reed (whose collection “Indecency” won for poetry in 2018) will read from their works Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Melrose Library, then lead a discussion among the audience members.
The event is organized by Book City Roanoke, an online and community resource founded by Douglas Jackson that promotes Roanoke writers, books and events. Other sponsors include the National Book Foundation, Roanoke Public Libraries and the Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority.
The National Book Foundation will give away free books to attendees. The authors will be available to sign books after the event.