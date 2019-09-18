Thursday

Deschutes Lit

Authors Clifford Garstang, Laura Garrison and Johnny Camacho read from their works.

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Deschutes Tasting Room, 315 Market St., Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact:259-5204

Author Event with Mary Carter Bishop

Author and Pulitzer Prize-winning newspaper reporter Mary Carter Bishop will share an update on her story “Don’t You Ever,” a memoir of family and the consequences of secrets. Bishop, a former Roanoke Times reporter, also tells the heartfelt story of finding and losing the brother she never knew existed.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Book No Further, 112 Market St SE, Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 206-2505

Saturday

How to Start Collecting Rare Books

Rare book specialist Barbara Charett, a past president of the Connecticut Rare Book Club, talks about old books. Attendees are invited to bring books for appraisal.

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Christiansburg Library, 125 Sheltman St., Christiansburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 382-6965

Richard Raymond Book Signing

Raymond will sell and sign copies of his short-story collection, “Tales of the Fox,” a work of fiction based on true stories about a former Botetourt County sheriff.

When: Noon to 2 p.m.

Where: New Yorker Deli, 2802 Williamson Road, Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 366-0935

Sunday

NAACP General Body Meeting

The Montgomery County-Radford City-Floyd County NAACP Branch No. 7092 meeting includes a presentation by Kevin Byrd, executive director, and Michael Harvey, board chairman, of the New River Valley Regional Commission. They will give an overview of the work of the NRVRC and updates on broadband and affordable housing.

When: 3:30 p.m.

Where: Old Hill School Community Center, 570 High St., Christiansburg

Cost: Free

Contact: info@mrfnaacp.org

Monday

Reading by Translator Lisa Dillman and Author Yuri Herrera

Lisa Dillman, translator of more than 20 novels, translates from Spanish and Catalan. Her translation of Yuri Herrera’s debut novel, “Signs Preceding the End of the World,” won the 2016 Best Translated Book Award. Born in Mexico, Herrera’s book was featured in many best-of-year lists, including The Guardian’s Best Fiction and NBC News Ten Great Latino Books.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Frances Niederer Auditorium, Richard Wetherill Visual Arts Center, Hollins University

Cost: Free

Contact: 362-6000

Tuesday

Q & A with Lisa Dillman

See Monday’s listing.

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Hollins Room, Wyndham Robertson Library, Hollins University

Cost: Free

Contact: 362-6000

Wednesday

Virginia Tech Women’s Club’s Annual Welcome Reception

Honorary President Dr. Laura Sands and incoming VTWC President Heather Nicholson will be the featured speakers.

When: 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: The Grove, Virginia Tech, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: VTWC65@gmail.com

Cuba Birdwatching and Landscape Information Session

Joseph Scarpaci provides an overview of three upcoming birdwatching and landscape appreciation trips to Soroa, Viñales, Bay of Pigs, and Havana, Cuba.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Blacksburg Public Library, Miller St., Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 230-3143

