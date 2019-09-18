Thursday
Deschutes Lit
Authors Clifford Garstang, Laura Garrison and Johnny Camacho read from their works.
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Deschutes Tasting Room, 315 Market St., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact:259-5204
Author Event with Mary Carter Bishop
Author and Pulitzer Prize-winning newspaper reporter Mary Carter Bishop will share an update on her story “Don’t You Ever,” a memoir of family and the consequences of secrets. Bishop, a former Roanoke Times reporter, also tells the heartfelt story of finding and losing the brother she never knew existed.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Book No Further, 112 Market St SE, Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 206-2505
Saturday
How to Start Collecting Rare Books
Rare book specialist Barbara Charett, a past president of the Connecticut Rare Book Club, talks about old books. Attendees are invited to bring books for appraisal.
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Christiansburg Library, 125 Sheltman St., Christiansburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 382-6965
Richard Raymond Book Signing
Raymond will sell and sign copies of his short-story collection, “Tales of the Fox,” a work of fiction based on true stories about a former Botetourt County sheriff.
When: Noon to 2 p.m.
Where: New Yorker Deli, 2802 Williamson Road, Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 366-0935
Sunday
NAACP General Body Meeting
The Montgomery County-Radford City-Floyd County NAACP Branch No. 7092 meeting includes a presentation by Kevin Byrd, executive director, and Michael Harvey, board chairman, of the New River Valley Regional Commission. They will give an overview of the work of the NRVRC and updates on broadband and affordable housing.
When: 3:30 p.m.
Where: Old Hill School Community Center, 570 High St., Christiansburg
Cost: Free
Contact: info@mrfnaacp.org
Monday
Reading by Translator Lisa Dillman and Author Yuri Herrera
Lisa Dillman, translator of more than 20 novels, translates from Spanish and Catalan. Her translation of Yuri Herrera’s debut novel, “Signs Preceding the End of the World,” won the 2016 Best Translated Book Award. Born in Mexico, Herrera’s book was featured in many best-of-year lists, including The Guardian’s Best Fiction and NBC News Ten Great Latino Books.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Frances Niederer Auditorium, Richard Wetherill Visual Arts Center, Hollins University
Cost: Free
Contact: 362-6000
Tuesday
Q & A with Lisa Dillman
See Monday’s listing.
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Hollins Room, Wyndham Robertson Library, Hollins University
Cost: Free
Contact: 362-6000
Wednesday
Virginia Tech Women’s Club’s Annual Welcome Reception
Honorary President Dr. Laura Sands and incoming VTWC President Heather Nicholson will be the featured speakers.
When: 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: The Grove, Virginia Tech, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: VTWC65@gmail.com
Cuba Birdwatching and Landscape Information Session
Joseph Scarpaci provides an overview of three upcoming birdwatching and landscape appreciation trips to Soroa, Viñales, Bay of Pigs, and Havana, Cuba.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Blacksburg Public Library, Miller St., Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 230-3143
