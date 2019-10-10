Thursday
VTWC October Luncheon with P. Buckley Moss registration deadline
The Virginia Tech Women’s Club will host artist and philanthropist P. Buckley Moss for the first of several special VTWC luncheons. The event takes place Oct. 17 at 11:30 a.m. at Preston’s Restaurant. Make reservations via email by Thursday.
When: Luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Oct. 17
Where: Preston’s, The Inn at Virginia Tech, 901 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg
Cost: $22
Contact: VTWC65@gmail.com
Friday
Bedford Library Fall Book Sale Preview
The Friends of the Bedford Public Library will hold a preview of the book sale for members. The sale opens to the public at 6 p.m.
When: 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Bedford Central Library, 321 North Bridge St., Bedford,
Cost: Free admission
Contact: 540-586-8911
Earth Friendly Friday: Growing Greener
Nell Boyle, Sustainability Coordinator for the City of Roanoke, speaks about the city’s successes in sustainability and reduction of energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Unitarian Universalist Church, 2015 Grandin Road S.W., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 343-5080
Saturday
Bedford Library Fall Book Sale
Items include current fiction and non-fiction best sellers, classics, cookbooks, children’s books, puzzles, DVDs and more.
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Bedford Central Library, 321 North Bridge St., Bedford
Cost: Free admission
Contact: 540-586-8911
Medicare Decisions Made Easy
A workshop gives information about Medicare coverage, eligibility, enrollment periods and supplemental health plan choices.
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Christiansburg Recreation Center, 1600 N. Franklin St., Christiansburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 529-1308
Ferrum College Personal Finance Class
Ferrum College’s Lifelong Learning Institute presents Jason Matyus, who talks about managing finances, learning how to invest and preparing for retirement.
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Franklin Center, 50 Claiborne Ave., Rocky Mount
Cost: $10
Contact: 540-365-4218
Sunday
Author Event: Lawrence Bechtel
Sculptor and author Lawrence Bechtel will be reading from his newest work, “A Partial Sun,” first book of a planned trilogy. Books will be available for purchase and signing.
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Blacksburg Library, 200 Miller St., Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 552-8246
Monday
Lee Chapel Fall Lecture: Dr. Lynn Rainville
Lynn Rainville, the first Director of Institutional History at Washington and Lee University, will be giving a talk titled “At Home with the Presidents: An Ethno-Historic Study of Everyday Life at Lee House.”
When: 12:15 p.m.
Where: Lee Chapel, 100 N. Jefferson St., Lexington
Cost: Free
Contact: 458-8768
Tuesday
Teen Book Club
The Eagle Rock Library invites new members to the first meeting of its book club for teenagers.
When: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Eagle Rock Library, 55 Eagles’ Nest Drive, Eagle Rock
Cost: Free
Contact: 540-928-2800
Roanoke World War II Roundtable
Eddie Wheeler of Wheeler’s Fast Service Laundry and Cleaning will tell his experiences growing up during World War II working on a farm.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Friendship, 397 Hershberger Road, Roanoke
Cost: $1
Contact: 343-9701
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.