Hey Terriers! I miss everyone so much, and I hope you are all staying safe and healthy.
I miss the kids coming in to get a pencil every day because they lost theirs,
the ones who just like to say hello and chit-chat,
the Frequent Flyers who check out many books at a time,
the students who try to take the shortcut through the library,
the kids who LOVE to read the graphic novels,
the kids who just need a place to sit and work by themselves,
the kids who make us laugh because of the crazy things you print,
the kids who want recommendations for good books,
the students who attend our clubs, Lunch in the Library events, and like to 3d print,
and the students who make WBMS so great, that includes everyone!
Be kind and safe! Keep Reading!
Ms. B
