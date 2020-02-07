Weather Alert

...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BLACKSBURG VA HAS ISSUED A FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN VIRGINIA... ROANOKE RIVER AT ROANOKE AFFECTING CITY OF ROANOKE...CITY OF SALEM AND ROANOKE COUNTIES ...FLOODING CONTINUES ALONG THE ROANOKE RIVER AND ITS TRIBUTARIES AT THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS... PIGG RIVER NEAR PIGG R NEAR SANDY LEVEL AFFECTING PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY ROANOKE (STAUNTON) RIVER AT BROOKNEAL AFFECTING CAMPBELL...CHARLOTTE AND HALIFAX COUNTIES ROANOKE (STAUNTON) RIVER AT RANDOLPH AFFECTING CHARLOTTE AND HALIFAX COUNTIES SEVERAL INCHES OF RAIN FELL ACROSS THE REGION YESTERDAY INTO THIS MORNING. EXCESSIVE RUNOFF CONTINUES ACROSS THE REGION RESULTING IN MINOR TO MODERATE FLOODING ALONG THE ROANOKE RIVER AND ITS TRIBUTARIES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED AREAS...THE WATER MAY BE MUCH DEEPER THAN YOU THINK. LISTEN TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR FAVORITE MEDIA OUTLET FOR LATER STATEMENTS OR WARNINGS. && THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BLACKSBURG VA HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR THE ROANOKE RIVER AT ROANOKE. * FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING. * AT 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON THE STAGE WAS 9.8 FEET...AND RISING. * FLOOD STAGE IS 10.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY THIS EVENING AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 10.0 FEET BY THIS EVENING. THE RIVER IS FORECAST TO FALL BELOW EARLY SATURDAY MORNING. * IMPACT...AT 10.0 FEET...ROANOKE RIVER GREENWAY PATH BEGINS TO FLOOD ALONG RIGHT BANK. * FLOOD HISTORY...THIS CREST COMPARES TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 9.5 FEET ON FEB 24 2019. &&