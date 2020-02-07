FLOYD — Warrants recently returned to the Circuit Court offer new insights into a fire that occurred on East Main Street in the town on Dec. 30.
The blaze was called “suspicious” by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office and is currently under investigation.
According to warrants, content including IP logs, profile pictures, private messages and all pictures and picture metadata for three separate Snapchat accounts, all belonging to juveniles, was requested by investigators “in relation to…burning or destroying a dwelling house.” Snapchat is a social media platform where users can send and receive photos and videos, sometimes including text messages or captions.
Burning or destroying a dwelling house is a felony punishable by no less than five years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.
The residence located at 421 E. Main St., previously owned by the late Laurence Hale Wood, who operated a funeral home in Floyd prior to his death in 2016, was willed to his daughter Anne after his death. According to the property assessment from last year, Anne Wood currently resides in New York City. The house is abandoned and “the owner as well as caretakers stated that there was no power, no heat sources nor fuel supplies in the residence,” the warrants state.
Investigation of the house revealed “obvious vandalism with graffiti, as well as a camp style fuel container in a downstairs room,” according to the warrants. Witnesses placed four juveniles at the residence at the time of the fire. All four were interviewed, according to the warrants, and a 15-year-old male “produced explicit details about where the fire started.”
The teen said that he had seen these details about the fire posted in a Snapchat story, and offered the name of another juvenile to whom the Snapchat account belonged. This story was consistent with those of several other people interviewed. The Snapchat account information of the second juvenile was among the information requested in search warrants.
Another 16-year-old male admitted to “being in the residence” on the day of the fire, “but claims he ran inside to see if anyone was inside after he saw the fire,” warrants state. A fourth teenage boy at the scene told investigators “he observed (the 16-year-old boy) emerge from the back door of the residence, and that he has had conversations about the day in question with (that boy) via Snapchat,” according to warrants.
A local resident who acts as caretaker for the property said improvements had been made to the house prior to the fire. “Anne (Wood) did have a new roof put (on) the house back in the summer, and had a local construction company ready to remodel the house soon,” the caretaker, who preferred not to be named, said.
Wood has two years from the date of the incident to repair or tear down the burned structure, according to town ordinances.
The fire is still under active investigation and no charges have been filed.
