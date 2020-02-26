Gunman in fatal trooper shooting pleads guilty
RICHMOND — Travis Aaron Ball, who killed a Virginia State Police special agent in Richmond in 2017, pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to a related gun charge that could add 10 years to his sentence.
Ball, 30, is set to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Henry Hudson on May 21 for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.
Ball has already been sentenced in Richmond Circuit Court to 36 years in prison for the capital murder of Special Agent Michael Walter. Walter was shot by Ball while Walter was patrolling the Mosby Court residential complex in Richmond. He died the next day from his wound.
Anti-discrimination bill heading to governor
RICHMOND — Virginia lawmakers gave final passage Wednesday to a comprehensive anti-discrimination bill that advocates said will make the state the first in the South to enact such protections for LGBTQ people.
The legislation, sponsored by Sen. Adam Ebbin, D- Alexandria, prohibits discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity in housing, public or private employment, public spaces and credit transactions. It also lays out causes of action that would allow individuals, or in certain circumstances the attorney general, to sue over alleged discrimination.
Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam has said he supports the bill and was expected to sign it.
Suspect arrested in bomb threat case
FALLS CHURCH — A leader of a neo-Nazi group has been arrested and charged in a pair of federal investigations with conspiring to harass journalists, churches and a former Cabinet official, among others, with phony bomb threats and other forms of intimidation.
John Denton, 26, of Montgomery, Texas, a former leader of Atomwaffen Division, was arrested Wednesday and charged with a series of phony bomb threats made in Virginia and across multiple countries.
Prosecutors in Alexandria say the targets of the bogus bomb threats included a predominantly African American church in Alexandria, an unidentified Cabinet official in Northern Virginia and Old Dominion University in Norfolk.
Elderly man dies when pickup hits bigger truck
WINDSOR — A 95-year-old man was killed when his pickup truck collided with a tractor-trailer backing into a driveway, Virginia State Police said.
The agency said the tractor trailer was blocking U.S. Route 460 in Isle of Wight County while the driver attempted to back the rig into a residential driveway on Tuesday.
According to state police, the pickup truck struck the tractor-trailer in the side.
The driver, who died at the scene, was identified as Rufus Murry Wilson of Wakefield.
Pair of Virginians being monitored for virus
Health officials in Virginia said Tuesday they are monitoring two residents for possible coronavirus.
The Virginia Department of Health said test results for two people — one in Northern Virginia and one in Southwest Virginia — are pending.
Nine possible coronavirus cases have been investigated in Virginia since Jan. 21. No positive test results have been returned yet, the health officials said.
The department said it has monitored 179 travelers for coronavirus, including 59 “medium-risk” individuals who have traveled from mainland China in the past two weeks.
