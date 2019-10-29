U.K. parliamentarians pen support to Markle Meghan Markle has some impressive new support in her quest for fair treatment by the media: 72 female members of Britain’s Parliament. “Women MPs from all political parties have put aside our differences to stand in solidarity with the Duchess of Sussex today and are sending her this open letter,” MP Holly Lynch, a member of the Labour Party, tweeted Tuesday. She attached a two-page document referring to “stories and headlines” that seemed to violate the duchess’ privacy or cast aspersions on her character. “[W]e expect the national media to have the integrity to know when a story is in the national interest, and when it is seeking to tear a woman down for no apparent reason,” the letter says. “You have our assurances that we stand with you in solidarity on this. We will use the means at our disposal to ensure that our press accept your right to privacy and show respect, and that their stories reflect the truth.” Markle, the American actress who became Duchess of Sussex when she married Prince Harry in May 2018, has faced heightened public interest since the two began dating. Articles probing into every aspect of her personal life escalated over the past year, especially in British media, during her pregnancy and after the royals’ child was born.
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles prosecutors have rejected a sexual battery case against Kevin Spacey because the accuser has died.
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office announced the decision Tuesday. The case stemmed from a masseur’s allegations that Spacey inappropriately touched him during a massage session at a home in Malibu, California, in October 2016.
The decision states that the allegations against Spacey could not be proven without the masseur’s participation. The man also sued Spacey under the alias John Doe in a case that remains pending in federal court.
An email sent to Spacey’s lawyer Alan Jackson was not immediately returned.
Massachusetts prosecutors in July dropped a criminal case against Spacey filed after accusations that he groped an 18-year-old man at a bar on the resort island of Nantucket in 2016.
In that case, Spacey’s accuser invoked his Fifth Amendment right not to testify about text messages from the night of the alleged groping that the defense claimed were deleted.
Police in London are also investigating allegations of sexual misconduct by Spacey, but there’s been no public update on that inquiry.
