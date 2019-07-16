CHICAGO — A federal judge ordered R. Kelly held without bond Tuesday in Chicago on federal charges alleging he paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to recover child-sex tapes and pressured witnesses to change their stories before his Cook County pornography trial ended in an acquittal a decade ago.
The decision by U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber means the rhythm and blues singer will be taken to New York while still in custody to face a separate indictment alleging he sexually abused underage girls across the country.
Kelly’s long legal saga took its latest dramatic turn Friday when federal indictments against him were made public in New York and Chicago, charging a sweeping scheme by Kelly and those around him to groom and sexually exploit young girls and then cover it up.
The dual indictments are the most serious blows yet to the one-time superstar, who was arrested in downtown Chicago late Thursday as he walked his dog near his residence at Trump Tower.
The Chicago indictment alleged that Kelly paid his former manager, Derrel McDavid, and a former employee, Milton “June” Brown, to help him cover up his sexual transgressions. Both were also charged.
But it is the New York case that now casts the biggest shadow on Kelly’s future. That indictment, unsealed at the federal courthouse in Brooklyn, alleges a racketeering conspiracy in which Kelly and his associates recruited women and underage girls for illegal sexual contact with the singer, then isolated them and threatened them to keep them under his control.
Kelly, who was already free on $1 million bond stemming from pending sex abuse charges in Cook County criminal court, has been held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in the Loop since his arrest Thursday.
Federal prosecutors said in a court filing that Kelly should remain in custody pending trial, contending he poses a flight risk in the face of such serious charges and that his “psychological abuse and control of the young girls, who are now adults, is real and ongoing.”