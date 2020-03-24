election
Biden seeking to craft his own virus response
WASHINGTON — Joe Biden is working to reassert himself in national politics three weeks after taking command of the Democratic presidential primary.
Like most Americans, Biden has stayed close to home recently to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. That — and a slow shift to the new online-only reality of the campaign — has left him with a lower profile as much of the nation has focused on the pandemic and President Donald Trump’s response to it.
But from a newly constructed television studio in his Wilmington, Delaware, home, Biden sat for a series of high-profile interviews on Tuesday. The appearances were a preview of a more public role he’s hoping to assume in the coming weeks as he emerges as the Democratic counter to Trump.
In an interview with CNN, Biden took an increasingly aggressive stance against the president’s coronavirus response, urging him to “stop talking and start listening to the medical experts.”
He sounded similar themes in an afternoon interview on MSNBC, and during an earlier appearance on ABC’s “The View,” where Biden said he’s trying to balance his critiques of Trump against anything that would seem to undermine the president during a crisis.
“I’ve not been criticizing the president, but I’ve been pointing out where there’s disagreements on how to proceed,” Biden said. “When the president says things that aren’t accurate, we should not say, ‘You’re lying.’ We should say, ‘Those aren’t the facts.’”
Biden has faced growing pressure from allies to speak out more about the coronavirus. In two fundraisers this past week, supporters asked how they could see more of Biden as Trump blankets the airwaves with daily, freewheeling briefings that drive each day’s news cycle.
Trump, for his part Tuesday, summoned his favorite nickname for his likely fall opponent, dismissing any critiques from “Sleepy Joe Biden.” The former vice president laughed on CNN when shown clips of Trump’s barbs. “What a piece of work,” Biden said.
afghanistan
Rivals deflect blame after U.S. threat
KABUL, Afghanistan — Washington’s unprecedented threat to cut $1 billion in Afghanistan funding — a response to the refusal of rivals in Kabul to work together to advance peace — comes at a time when the impoverished nation risks being overwhelmed by the coronavirus pandemic.
On Tuesday both President Ashraf Ghani and his rival, former Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, blamed one another for failing to resolve the feuding, which prompted U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to threaten the massive cut.
Pompeo called out the two leaders as he ended a rushed visit to Afghanistan on Monday, defying a near-global travel ban because of the virus. He left Kabul without being able to secure a power-sharing deal.
Ghani told the nation in a televised address that Abdullah’s power-sharing demands were unconstitutional. For his part, Abdullah said Pompeo’s visit was a missed opportunity.
Pompeo said the Trump administration would slash $1 billion in assistance to Afghanistan and reduce all cooperation unless Ghani and Abdullah agree on forming a new government. Speaking to reporters aboard his plane on the return flight home, Pompeo said he was hopeful the two rivals “will get their act together and we won’t have to” cut the assistance. “But we’re prepared to do that,” he said.
new york
Former Trump lawyer denied early release
NEW YORK — A former personal lawyer for President Donald Trump was denied early release from a three-year prison sentence Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to numerous charges, including campaign finance fraud and lying to Congress.
U.S. District Judge William Pauley said it seemed Michael Cohen’s request for release to home confinement after serving 10 months in prison “appears to be just another effort to inject himself into the news cycle.”
The judge noted that Cohen raised the danger of getting the coronavirus in prison as the latest reason why he believed he was entitled to a reduced sentence.
He also rejected the request on other grounds, including that the defense lawyers were making a request that only prosecutors were entitled to make.
Avenatti asks judge to nix jury verdict
NEW YORK — The once high-flying California attorney Michael Avenatti wants a judge to reject a jury verdict that found he tried to extort Nike.
Lawyers for Avenatti asked a Manhattan judge late Monday to overturn the verdict or grant a new trial for the 49-year-old man who rose to fame representing porn star Stormy Daniels in lawsuits against President Donald Trump.
They said in court papers that U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe should take the rare step of overturning the jury verdict that convicted him of trying to extort up to $25 million from the shoemaker.
