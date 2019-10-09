ecuador
Clashes break out as protests intensify
QUITO, Ecuador — Thousands of protesters staged anti-government rallies Wednesday, seeking to intensify pressure on Ecuador’s president after a week of unrest sparked by fuel price hikes.
Stone-throwing demonstrators clashed with police using tear gas to fend off crowds, including around the empty government headquarters in the capital of Quito.
Demonstrators struggled to get close to the headquarters in the colonial-era Carondelet palace, sealed off by police barricades in the narrow surrounding streets.
In one chaotic scene, protesters swarmed onto the top of a riot control vehicle that stopped in an alley. They pounded on its armored plating and reinforced windows with clubs and stones until the occupants accelerated away through clouds of smoke and tear gas.
In a separate demonstration, thousands gathered in the port city of Guayaquil to condemn days of street violence that have shocked many Ecuadorians.
Ecuador’s Red Cross said it was suspending paramedic and ambulance services because of security concerns.
new york
Prosecutors say case not double jeopardy
NEW YORK — State prosecutors in New York City asked a judge Wednesday to reject claims by the defense team for twice-convicted Paul Manafort that their mortgage fraud case is double jeopardy.
In court papers filed in Manhattan, the prosecutors said that the case against the former campaign chairman for President Donald Trump is based on allegations that were never resolved in a 2018 federal trial in Virginia. Jurors found Manafort guilty of eight counts of tax- and bank-fraud charges but couldn’t reach a verdict on 10 other charges, resulting in a mistrial on those counts.
Prosecutors and lawyers for Manafort spoke briefly to a judge on the matter at sidebar Wednesday without making arguments in open court. Manafort wasn’t there, but the judge ordered him to attend the next pretrial hearing on Dec. 18. No trial date has been set.
The 70-year-old Manafort has pleaded not guilty to state charges that could keep him behind bars even if the Republican president pardons him for the federal crimes uncovered during the probe of Russian election meddling.
britain
Trump to intervene in case of diplomat’s wife
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he’s planning to get involved in the case of an American diplomat’s wife who left the U.K. after becoming a suspect in a fatal wrong-way crash.
Trump, who spoke with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier in the day, told reporters at the White House that the case was “a terrible accident” and that he understands the “tremendous anger” some are feeling.
“We’re going to speak to her very shortly and see if we can do something where they meet,” he said of the woman and the victim’s parents.
The Aug. 27 crash near RAF Croughton, a British military base, killed 19-year-old Harry Dunn, who was on a motorcycle at the time. The woman, who is 42, is protected by diplomatic immunity because of her position.
Johnson’s office had said earlier that, during their phone call, the prime minister had urged Trump “to reconsider the U.S. position” so the driver “can return to the U.K., cooperate with police and allow Harry’s family to receive justice.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.