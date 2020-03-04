BOY SCOUTS
Panel chosen to represent victims in bankruptcy
WILMINGTON, Del. — A lawyer for the Boy Scouts of America apologized to victims of sexual abuse by scout leaders Wednesday before the selection of an official committee to represent tort claimants in the Boy Scouts’ bankruptcy case.
Nine men who say they were sexually abused as children were selected to serve on the committee after nearly eight hours of closed-door interviews by representatives of the U.S. trustee’s office.
“The most difficult decision we had to make today was who not to put on the committee,” David Buchbinder, a trial attorney with the trustees office, told a packed room of abuse survivors and attorneys. “We admire the courage of every single one of you.”
The committee will represent the interests of potentially thousands of sexual abuse survivors seeking compensation for their suffering.
WISCONSIN
Noose put on brewery shooter’s locker in ’15
MADISON, Wis. — Someone placed a noose several years ago on the locker of a Wisconsin brewery employee who opened fire on his co-workers last week, the brewery operator said Wednesday. Police quickly warned that it’s too early to conclude that racism was a factor in the attack.
Anthony Ferrill, an electrician at the sprawling Molson Coors brewery in Milwaukee, fatally shot five co-workers before killing himself on the campus last week. His motive remains unknown. Ferrill was black. Four of the victims were white. The fifth was Latino.
Milwaukee police said in a statement Wednesday that detectives are still investigating and so far “neither race nor racism has been identified as a factor in this incident.” They also said they haven’t yet found anything that suggests the victims were involved in any racist behavior toward Ferrill.
The company on Wednesday confirmed that a noose was placed on Ferrill’s locker in 2015.
FLORIDA
Mechanic gets 3 years for sabotaging jetliner
MIAMI — A veteran airline mechanic was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison for sabotaging an American Airlines jetliner with 150 people aboard in a bid to earn overtime fixing the plane.
In sentencing 60-year-old Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani, U.S. District Judge Marcia Cooke said she found no evidence to support allegations that Alani had links to the Islamic State extremist group or any terrorist organization. Those allegations had surfaced in previous hearings.
ALABAMA
Trump mocks Sessions ahead of runoff
MOBILE, Ala. — Jeff Sessions, making new strides to regain his former Senate seat, faced renewed criticism from Donald Trump that could be a big hurdle after the president appeared to mock his former attorney general for being forced into a primary runoff.
Trump broke his silence on Sessions’ race in Alabama, again lashing out at his former ally over his 2017 recusal from the Russia investigation. The newest Twitter scolding by Trump could further damage Sessions’ hopes of mounting a political resurrection in the state where he had long been a conservative icon.
Sessions fell short of winning the GOP nomination outright Tuesday and will face former college football coach Tommy Tuberville in a Republican runoff. The winner of the March 31 runoff will face incumbent Democratic Sen. Doug Jones.
