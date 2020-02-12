michigan
Students sue school district over Snapchat
SALINE, Mich. — Four students in a southeastern Michigan town sued their school district over discipline they received in the wake of racist social media posts directed at black students.
The federal lawsuit, filed Tuesday against Saline Area Schools, alleged district officials lacked authority to suspend the students over the posts, which led to a school meeting when a white parent asked a Hispanic parent why he didn’t “stay in Mexico.”
Last week, people rallied in the community about 40 miles southwest of Detroit to promote unity and inclusion holding signs whose messages included “Racism Not Welcome.”
The white students, who were not identified, were among those added to a private group on Snapchat, according to the lawsuit. Many of the students in the group, who were both white and black, were using what the lawsuit called “offensive terms like the ‘N’ word” — language it states was “inappropriate” and “immature,” yet shared “between friends and in a joking manner.”
Following that, the lawsuit added, school officials “made a grossly negligent decision to verbally suspend all the Plaintiff children and barred them attending Saline High School indefinitely.” The suit seeks damages and injunctions reinstating the youths, two of whom have returned to class, as well as having their names cleared.
The district “has no legal right to impose the discipline carried out and has violated our clients’ constitutional rights by their reckless and hasty rush to judgment,” attorney David Kallman said in a statement.
oklahoma
Professor investigated for using racial slur
NORMAN, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma says it is looking into an incident in which a journalism professor used a racial slur during a class on Tuesday.
Peter Gade, director of graduate studies at OU’s Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication, used the slur while arguing that it was equally offensive as the term “Boomer,” according to a statement from Interim President Joseph Harroz Jr.
“While the professor’s comments are protected by the First Amendment and academic freedom, his comment and word choice are fundamentally offensive and wrong,” Harroz said. “The use of the most offensive word, by a person in a position of authority, hurt and minimized those in the classroom and beyond.”
The remark came during a classroom discussion in which Gade said a student’s comment about journalists connecting to younger generations was akin to using the phrase, “OK, boomer,” according to an account in the student newspaper, the OU Daily.
Gade, the Gaylord Family Endowed Chair at OU, has been on the faculty since 1998.
GEORGIA
Lifesaving firefighter faces suspension
ATLANTA — An Atlanta firefighter is set to be suspended next week for actions he took while trying to save a 95-year-old woman from a blaze.
Atlanta Fire Department Capt. Daniel Dwyer was among the firefighters responding to a house engulfed in flames last June when he entered the home by himself, located resident Sally Skrine on the ground and pulled her to safety, video from the scene showed. Skrine later died from her injuries, news outlets reported.
But a “notice of final adverse action” prepared last week by the department ordered Dwyer to be suspended without pay for four days, citing his decision to enter the home alone as a breach in the safety policy of “no freelancing,” according to the complaint obtained by WXIA-TV on Monday. He will eligible to return to work on Feb. 19.
An official for the firefighters’ union told WAGA-TV that Dwyer made a “split-second” decision to go in and save Skrine without waiting for reinforcement because of the intensity of the fire.
Fire officials told news outlets at the time that the fire likely started in the kitchen, but bars placed around the west Atlanta home made it difficult to quickly get inside.
Dwyer said he is appealing the decision.
hawaii
Man gets 35 years in stabbing death of wife
HONOLULU — A former Army medic stationed in Hawaii was sentenced Monday to 35 years in prison for the 2014 stabbing of his wife in a case involving porn, sex charges and a love triangle.
Michael Walker, 40, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in September, about a week before his trial was scheduled to begin. He said he arranged for the woman with whom he was having an affair to kill his wife, Catherine Walker, while he was working in the emergency room at Tripler Army Medical Center in Honolulu.
Ailsa Jackson, who committed the killing, was sentenced to 30 years in prison Monday.
