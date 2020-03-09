ALABAMA
Police: 1 killed in shooting at college
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — An early morning shooting at an Alabama college left one person dead early Monday, police said, and a possible suspect was located.
Authorities said Davanta Anderson, 22, died in the gunfire at Stillman College, which closed for the day following the killing.
Investigators located a person of interest but didn’t immediately file any charges. Evidence indicated the shooting might have involved self-defense, and grand jurors will consider whether to issue an indictment, police Capt. Jack Kennedy told a news conference. Neither the victim nor the suspected shooter were students at the school, Kennedy said, but both had been on campus before. A student saw what happened, Kennedy said.
FLORIDA
Officials criticized after boy handcuffed
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A school security officer handcuffed a 7-year-old Florida boy with special needs who acted out in class and had him taken to a mental health facility, a decision the boy’s mother is criticizing and school officials are defending.
It’s the second time in weeks that Florida school officials have been criticized for restraining a young child for having an emotional meltdown at school.
Tyeisha Harmon of Clearwater told reporters her son acted out in class last Wednesday at Belcher Elementary School, but he has emotional issues and is supposed to have a structured environment. She said he recently changed classrooms and that triggered him.
What exactly happened in the classroom isn’t known. Harmon says the school called her, but by the time she arrived her son had already been taken to a mental health facility. She said he was examined and released four hours later. That’s when he told her he had been handcuffed before being driven away in a police car, showing her marks on his wrists. Pinellas County school officials issued a statement defending the officer’s actions.
MASSACHUSETTS
Gas company pleads guilty to causing blasts
BOSTON — A utility company pleaded guilty Monday to causing a series of natural gas explosions in Massachusetts that killed one person and damaged dozens of homes.
The president of Columbia Gas of Massachusetts, Mark Kempic, entered the plea in Boston’s federal court on behalf of the company responsible for the blasts that tore through three communities north of Boston in September 2018. Columbia Gas of Massachusetts will pay a $53 million fine for violating the Pipeline Safety Act. It’s the largest criminal fine ever imposed under the pipeline safety law.
FLORIDA
Man cited in crash that killed 4 people
ORLANDO, Fla. — A man has been cited for careless driving in a central Florida crash that killed two adults and two children visiting from Massachusetts, authorities said Monday.
Lucas Dos Reis Laurindo, 26, was issued a ticket last week, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release. Federal officials previously took him into custody for a visa violation. The crash happened Feb. 18 in Kissimmee, which is near Orlando. Troopers said the family had been traveling in a van when it was struck from behind and overturned.
Scarlett Smith, 5, Julie Smith, 41, and Josephine Fay, 76, died at the scene, according to an accident report. Jackson Smith, 11, died the next day.
